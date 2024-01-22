How Princess Kate is keeping in touch with George, Charlotte and Louis from hospital: 'She loves FaceTiming the children'

The Princess of Wales is a dedicated, hands-on mother who prioritises the wellbeing of her children. So her lengthy hospital stay at The London Clinic, where she's been recovering from her planned abdominal surgery, will no doubt be playing on her mind.

Kate, who had her operation last Tuesday, hasn't been able to see Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. The earliest she is expected to leave hospital is this Thursday.

But it's thought the Princess is keeping in touch with her children via FaceTime while Prince William holds the fort at Adelaide Cottage, the family home on the Windsor estate.

Princess Kate admitted to hospital for surgery:

"Kate loves FaceTiming the children when she is working away overseas so I'm sure they will be in regular contact while she's in hospital, and the kids will be keen to see her as soon as she's well enough," HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash said.

"She loves having her family around her so will be looking forward to getting home and having cuddles with the kids.

"Both William and Kate are very hands-on parents – they take the kids to school, attend sports matches and concerts and try to be home for bedtime as much as they can. While Kate is in hospital, William will be at home keeping things as normal as possible."

© Getty "She loves having her family around her so will be looking forward to getting home and having cuddles with the kids," HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash said

Last week, Kensington Palace announced that Kate, 42, would be staying in hospital for ten to 14 days before returning home to recover. She is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

Kate apologised to her charities, patronages, and those involved in any imminent engagements that she was forced to cancel due to her hospital stay. And while we don't expect to see her out and about in public, a new report in The Sunday Times has claimed the Princess will continue working during her recovery, maintaining contact with some of her charities.

She will be keeping a close eye on her Shaping Us campaign in particular – her life's work around the Early Years age group.

© Getty Both William and Kate are very hands-on parents

While William is in charge of school runs and maintaining normalcy at home, he can also rely on the children's nanny for help. Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo no longer lives with the Wales family after they downsized to their four-bedroom property in Windsor, but she is a constant helping hand, as are Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury village about 40 minutes' drive away.

King Charles also regularly sees his grandchildren, Robert Hardman's new book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, has revealed.

Robert wrote of the King: "He really loves getting to Windsor, and he's down there two nights a week, two or three days, and the fact is that his British-based grandchildren are just next to the castle. They're in the grounds [in Adelaide Cottage] and I think he loves seeing them."

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

LISTEN to A Right Royal Podcast and find out why Prince William was 'really hurt' by Prince Harry's 'veiled criticisms of Kate':