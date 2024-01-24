Why Prince William 'won't be fazed' by full-time parenting duties while wife Kate recovers in hospital

The Prince of Wales is a modern, "hands-on" dad who "won't be fazed" by the prospect of looking after his three young children full time, while his wife Kate remains in hospital following her major surgery.

A source who knows the Wales family well exclusively told HELLO! that Prince William is more than capable of solo parenting and holding the fort at home.

He is already well used to dropping the children – Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five – at Lambrook School in Bracknell.

"He is a regular at the school gate and events and he's very hands-on as a dad, so being in charge while Kate is away won't faze him," the source said. "They often do things as a full family unit and he's very confident looking after the kids.

"Everyone was very shocked and concerned when they heard. The Lambrook parents are a close-knit group and William and Kate have absolutely become part of it, so I'm certain their class groups will be rallying round to offer any help they can."

Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, also told HELLO!: "William is incredibly supportive as a husband. It's pretty unusual for the Prince of Wales to cancel engagements because his wife isn't well – that certainly wouldn't have happened in the past – but he's a modern man whose family is more important to him than anything else."

William and Kate live in a four-bedroom property, Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor royal estate. They used to have a live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, when they resided at Kensington Palace but since downsizing in 2022, Maria – who has worked for the royals since Prince George was eight months old – lives out of the family home, but remains a constant helping hand.

William can also count on Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury village about a 40-minute drive away, to help with the children.

Nevertheless, the Prince's presence at home will be crucial and it's understood that he will be taking a step back from public duties while his wife continues with her recovery at home.

Kate is expected to leave hospital later this week and return home to Windsor, although she'll be out of action until at least Easter. The Princess, 41, had major surgery on her abdominal area last Tuesday and while the planned operation was a success, a long recuperation awaits her.

