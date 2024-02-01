The Duchess of Edinburgh knits and serves tea and cake at heartwarming engagement

The Duchess of Edinburgh rolled up her sleeves to serve tea and cake at her latest royal engagement.

Sophie, 59, joined the volunteer team at The Lighthouse in Woking at its weekly get-together for senior citizens on Wednesday afternoon.

Donning an apron over a blush pink roll-neck jumper and camel wool skirt, the royal sorted through donations for the community fridge and helped to serve up some tasty treats, including a chocolate birthday cake, complete with candles, for one guest.

Sophie also showcased her knitting skills as she helped to make woollen cosies that are used at the charity's social enterprise coffeehouse, aptly named 'The Cosy'.

Anna Wright, centre manager at The Lighthouse, Barnsbury, said: "It was a brilliant afternoon and a highlight at the start of this year for our little community. The Duchess made everyone feel so special, showing genuine interest and care to our guests, and rolling up her sleeves with the volunteer team."

© Ed Peers The Duchess helped to sort food donations

The Duchess has made several visits to The Lighthouse in recent years, volunteering at its food bank during the pandemic. She opened its Jigsaw hub for parents and families in 2022, and became the charity's patron later that year.

© Ed Peers Trying her hand at knitting

She recently volunteered at the charity's Christmas party in December to support over 200 local Ukrainian refugees.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sophie also made a stop at the Surrey History Centre, a short drive from her home at Bagshot Park.

© Ed Peers Sophie became patron of The Lighthouse in 2022

Last week, the Duchess continued to raise awareness around menstrual health as she visited a school in East Dulwich, London.

She told the group of schoolgirls at the workshop that in order to break the taboo around period products, they should be on display at home rather than locked in a cupboard, saying: "Let’s get them out of the closet."

© Ed Peers Sophie surprised one guest with a birthday cake

The Duchess of Edinburgh is continuing her royal duties alongside Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal in King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales's absence.

The King is recovering from treatment on an enlarged prostate while Princess Kate is recuperating from abdominal surgery.