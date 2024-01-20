Duchess Sophie's most age-defying looks as she turns 59

Today is a special day in the calendar of the British royal family as Duchess Sophie celebrates her 59th birthday. The Duchess of Edinburgh has earned herself many loyal watchers over the years as she has attended charity events, made visits to organisations that matter to her, and been spotted at historic royal events.

Prince Edward's wife has worn some supremely elegant looks over the years and we are sure that as she enters her 59th year and her first full years as the Duchess of Edinburgh, she will continue to pull out the stops in all the public outings to come.

© Getty Happy Birthday Duchess Sophie

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we revisit some of Duchess Sophie's most age-defying looks on her special day…

A regal vision © Getty The state visit of the president of the Republic Of Korea in 2023 was a momentous occasion, not least of all because it was an opportunity for the royals to flex their sartorial prowess. Duchess Sophie did not disappoint, in fact she stunned in a glorious white Suzannah London dress. The elegant gown featured a sheer embroidered panel on the shoulders and up the neck for an ethereal touch and also had long sleeves that were cuffed at the wrist. The royal styled the piece with the breathtaking aquamarine tiara and a modest silver clutch.



A Barbie moment © Getty In June 2022 the then-Countess of Wessex stunned in a block colour moment next to her sister-in-law the then-Duchess of Cambridge. The royal ladies attended the Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle where Sophie stunned in a bubblegum pink A-line dress with long fluted sleeves and a rounded neck. She paired the knee-length piece with a pair of nude heels, a beige floral and feathered fascinator, and a beige croc-print clutch.



Festive blues © Getty The Duchess attended the Christmas Day church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in 2018 and she pulled out one of her numerous fabulous dress coats. Sophie rocked the cornflower blue belted piece with a pair of navy tights, black platform heels, and a pair of chic black leather gloves. Peeking out from the top of the coat was a blue and black ditsy floral printed dress with a ruffled neckline. Her black netted fascinator completed the look.



A bronzey moment © Getty In 2021 Sophie once again embraced blue but in a totally different way. The royal was seen arriving at the biennial Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall wearing a stunning aquamarine floor-length evening dress with a square neckline and cinched waistline. The bronzed Duchess teamed the dress with a glitzy clutch in blue and black sequins and flesh-coloured shiny pointed-toe heels. The perfect finishing touches were added in the form of a diamond-encrusted brooch and coordinating drop earrings that were shown off by her hair being styled in an elegant updo.



The picture-perfect wedding guest © Getty In 2021 Sophie was photographed alongside her husband, the then-Earl of Wessex at the wedding of Flora Ogilvy, granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, to Timothy Vesterberg, at St James's Church in Piccadilly, London. The Duchess looked stunning in a rosy pink shin-length A-line dress which featured cinching around the neck and on the cut-off sleeves. She coordinated the pink dress with a cream clutch adorned with pink raffia flowers, a pair of cream patent heels with a buckle around the ankle and the pièce de résistance was a cream lace fascinator with a corsage detail.



Trendy taupe © Getty Duchess Sophie is known for getting out her best looks when she attends a special wedding. In 2011 she was seen with her husband Prince Edward leaving the Hotel de Paris to attend the religious ceremony of the royal wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Charlene Wittstock in Monaco. The royal opted for a taupe aesthetic that with the 90s fashion revival we have seen over the last year and the wearing of trendy browns, is a look that would go down well today. The then-46-year-old Sophie paired the taupe piece with a cowl neckline with a coordinating feathered fascinator, ruched clutch, and peep-toe heels.



A classic LBD © Getty In 2014 Sophie switched it up entirely and opted for a classic little black dress that exuded glamour. The royal was pictured alongside Strictly host Tess Daly at the star-studded St John Ambulance Everyday Heroes celebration of the nation's life savers at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in 2014. The Duchess's floor-length gown had a diamanté-encrusted halterneck and she swept her hair over to one side for an effortless look.



DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's £1.2m wedding tiara's hidden tribute to father-in-law