Duchess Sophie stuns in leg-lengthening Victoria Beckham power suit

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so stylish as she stepped out for another public engagement and she looked so elegant. The royal, 59, was seen arriving in Surrey for a visit that truly put the forest in her forest green outfit.

The Duchess wore a tasteful tailored power suit that was comprised of a fitted single-breasted blazer and a pair of coordinating trousers with a slight flare from the knee down, both by Victoria Beckham. The blazer had boxy shoulders which added structure to the outfit.

© Getty Sophie rocked a green power suit

Sophie teamed the suit with a chiffon shirt in a black and white abstract print, also by Victoria Beckham, which she wore tucked into the green trousers. Though not her go-to, the royal added a statement belt by Mulberry in white mottled leather with a stand-out gold buckle.

© Getty Sophie's hair and makeup was so elegant

She also popped on a pair of brown heeled leather boots by Prada, the 'Madras' style, and completed the look with a burgundy scarf knotted around her neck. We loved how the mother-of-two wore her hair in a voluminous chignon style and wore a pair of understated teardrop earrings by Heavenly London.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh met and helped volunteers from the Hersham food bank

The Duchess paid a visit to Community Projects at Burwell Hall in Walton-on-Thames last week. Walton Charity is a charity supporting people in Elmbridge who are experiencing financial hardship. The charity works with local partners and the wider community to tackle poverty, inequality, homelessness, and isolation in the area.

© Getty Sophie joined students from Walton Leigh special school in their parachute game

The royal met the Walton & Hersham Foodbank team and was seen putting together food packages before meeting members of the charity’s independent living schemes’ art group. Sophie also joined in with a parachute game with the members of Elmbridge Mencap’s Day Service and the pupils of the local Walton Leigh School, before cutting out cookies during a cookery session.

© Getty Sophie joined clients from a sheltered housing project to help them with their artwork

The Prince's wife then headed outside to join Walton Charity’s community allotment volunteers to sow spring seeds and she even planted a tree with the Elmbridge Tree Wardens group. The visit was just days before her 59th birthday.

© Getty Sophie was seen planting a tree

The week before the royal was seen also sporting green as she visited the Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea, London. She rocked a cream turtleneck cashmere jumper by N.Peal and a coordinating mid-length skirt from Gabriela Hearst.

© Getty Sophie visited the Katherine Low Settlement charity

She popped a tweed jacket in an emerald green shade from Guiliva Heritage over the top which cinched in with the help of a built-in waist tie. She sported her favourite chestnut brown suede knee-high boots with a pointed toe by Gianvito Rossi and was seen holding an envelope clutch by Sophie Habsburg in the same hue.

© X / The French Embassy / Ben Grafton The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a beautiful and bold metallic dress

The organisation has worked to reduce poverty and isolation and bring the community in Battersea together for 100 years.

Sophie upped the sartorial ante when she stepped out looking immaculate at the Dispensaire Français biennial gala dinner last week in a gorgeous metallic Maison Alaïa midi dress. She teamed the fit-and-flare style with navy pointed-toe heels, a Maison Valentino clutch, and 'Drop Stone Earrings' from Pomegranate Jewellery.