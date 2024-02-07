Princess Beatrice's important royal role while King Charles undergoes treatment

Princess Beatrice was photographed visiting her uncle the King this week, following the news of his cancer diagnosis.

While her first priority will no doubt have been concern for his health, it's possible that she also met the monarch to discuss an important role she holds that could see her given more responsibility during this challenging time for the royal family.

The Princess is one of five Counsellors of State, who can be called upon to represent the King, including signing routine documents and attending Privy Council meetings where needed. However, they cannot appoint prime ministers or dissolve parliament.

WATCH: Royal expert calls for senior royals to step up duties in light of King's cancer diagnosis

The Counsellors of State lineup is made up of the royals who are next in the line of succession and over the age of 21. At present these are the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice.

Given the fact that the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York have both stepped down from official royal duties, however, Beatrice could potentially be called upon to act on the King's behalf.

© Getty The Princess may take on more responsibility

The position was created in 1937 as part of the Regency Act introduced after George VI acceded to the throne the previous year. It is designed to cover short-term absences, whereas a Regency gives the presumptive heir more power to act on behalf of the monarch.

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were seen visiting her uncle twice on Tuesday as he rested at his London residence, Clarence House.

Despite the news, the couple appeared to be in good spirits and were seen smiling inside their car following their visit. The announcement of the King's condition comes at an unfortunate time for Beatrice, whose mother Sarah Ferguson's skin cancer diagnosis was revealed just two weeks ago, and follows her treatment for breast cancer.

© Dave Benett/Getty Princess Beatrice earlier this month

Sarah, 64, received a second "distressing" diagnosis two days into the new year. Opening up exclusively to HELLO! about how her two daughters, Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, are supporting her, the Duchess of York said: "They support me through thick and thin, not least my recent illness. We call each other 'The Tripod' because we prop each other up, come what may."

Princess Beatrice is a patron of the British Skin Foundation and has worked with skin cancer patients.

© Ben Cawthra/LNP Beatrice and Edoardo visited the King on Tuesday

News of Sarah's diagnosis was revealed by a spokesperson, who explained the cancer was discovered when a dermatologist asked for several moles to be analysed.

"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

© Max Cisotti Sarah is being supported by her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits."