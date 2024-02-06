Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi visit King Charles at Clarence House

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi rushed to support King Charles on Tuesday following his shock cancer diagnosis.

Beatrice visited her uncle twice on Tuesday morning. She and her husband were seen driving into the back entrance of Clarence House in London on Tuesday morning and were also pictured departing the property.

Despite the news, Beatrice and Edoardo appeared to be in high spirits in the photos and were smiling from inside their car following their visit to Beatrice's uncle.

© Ben Cawthra/LNP The Duke of York's eldest daughter is close to her uncle

The King’s niece drove a Range Rover into the royal residence a day after Charles’s cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace on Monday evening revealing that the cancer was found during the King's prostate surgery last week. The cancer, however, is not linked to the King's prostate.

The news of her uncle comes at an unfortunate time for Beatrice, whose mother, Sarah Furguson's skin cancer diagnosis was shared just two weeks ago.

© Ben Cawthra/LNP Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mozzi are seen leaving Clarence House in central London, the residence of King Charles III.

Sarah, 64, received a second "distressing" diagnosis two days into the new year after spending much of last year recovering from breast cancer.

The Duchess of York opened up exclusively to HELLO! about how her two daughters, Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie are supporting her: "They support me through thick and thin, not least my recent illness. We call each other 'The Tripod' because we prop each other up, come what may." Princess Beatrice is a patron of the British Skin Foundation and has worked with skin cancer patients.

© Getty Beatrice is a patron of the British Skin Foundation

News of Sarah's diagnosis was revealed by a spokesperson for the Duchess of York, who explained the cancer was discovered when a dermatologist asked for several moles to be analysed.

"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

© Getty The trio refer to each other as their "tripod"

"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.

"The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."