Fresh-faced royals on their first day at university

Students across the UK are arriving for their first day at the university, with some moving away from home and living on campus – something the current King and the heir in line also did.

Royal education has changed a lot since the reign of Queen Elizabeth II began in 1952.

While the likes of Princess Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, more recent generations of the royal family have attended nurseries, public schools and universities all over the UK.

Prince William, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie might now be in their thirties and forties with children of their own, but they were once fresh-faced first years.

Check out photographs of the royals on their first days at university in the gallery below…

1 5 King Charles © Getty Charles pictured wearing his academic robes Prince Charles went to Cambridge University in 1967 to read archaeology and anthropology at Trinity College. He later changed to history for the second part of his degree, and in 1970 was awarded a 2:2 degree. The then future King made history as it marked the first university degree obtained by a British royal or heir to the throne. Charles lived in Halls while studying and even took part in student theatre while at university.

2 5 Prince William © Getty William was accompanied by Charles on his first day at St Andrews The now Prince of Wales was accompanied by his father Charles on his first day at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland in 2001. It's of course where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton, with the pair living at St Salvator's Halls of Residence, known as Sallies. After their first year, William and Kate joined two of their friends in a rented two-storey Victorian terraced house – reportedly 13A Hope Street - close to the university. William began his degree in Art History, but later switched to Geography, later achieving a 2:1 when he graduated in 2005.

3 5 Princess Beatrice © Getty Princess Beatrice commuted to university The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's eldest daughter opted to commute to university when she studied at Goldsmiths University in New Cross, south-east London. Princess Beatrice, pictured on her first day in 2008, studied history and history of ideas, later graduating with a 2:1 in 2011. The royal, who is now Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti, took on internships after her degree, including Sony Pictures.

4 5 Princess Eugenie © Getty Princess Eugenie heading to her student induction Princess Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, studied English Literature and History of Art at Newcastle University. Here she's pictured looking enthusiastic on her first day as she walks to her student induction with a friend. On the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, we speak to one of Eugenie's fellow course mates about what it was like to have a member of the royal family in her lectures. Listen here… Eugenie, who is now a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth, graduated with a 2:1 in 2012.