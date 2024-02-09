Princess Eugenie enjoys pub trip with Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a dinner date with longtime friend and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

The photographs, published by Mail Online, show the pair hugging as they left a pub in London's Notting Hill earlier this week.

Mum-of-two Eugenie, 33, donned her Sandro tartan coat over sports leggings and trainers, and accessorised with a grey beanie hat and a black quilted Chanel bag.

Actress Cressida, who starred in 2020's White House Farm, wrapped up in a navy puffer jacket, jeans and trainers.

The mum-of-one was joined by her beloved dachshund, Budgie Bear.

Their girls' outing came amid the royal health crisis, as it was confirmed earlier this week that Eugenie's uncle King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

In January, it was also revealed that Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

The Duchess, who is also mother to Princess Beatrice, underwent a single mastectomy last June following a breast cancer diagnosis.

© Dave Benett Cressida attended Eugenie's charity gala for The Anti-Slavery Collective in November

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, share two sons, August, who turned three on Friday, and baby Ernest, who was born last May.

Meanwhile, Cressida welcomed her son, Wilbur, in 2022 with her husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

The couple first met while studying at Leeds University but their relationship fizzled out when Harry went off to Argentina for a gap year after graduating.

The pair rekindled their romance in 2017, with property developer Harry proposing to Cressida in 2019.

They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in July 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions, with Cressida rewearing a Whistles dress she first wore in a James Arthur music video.

Cressida was in a relationship with Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, having been introduced by Eugenie.

© Getty Cressida dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014

Harry shared details about his "awkward" first date with Cressida in his memoir, Spare, published in January 2023.

He wrote: "I leaned in to give her a kiss, but my aim was off. I could take out a cactus from three miles away with a Hellfire missile but I couldn’t quite find her lips. She turned, I tried again on the return trip, and we managed something like a graze. Painfully awkward.

"The next morning I phoned my cousin. Discouraged, I told her the date had gone well, but the ending had left something to be desired. She didn't disagree. She'd already spoken to Cressida. She sighed. Awkward. But then came the good news. Cressida was game to try again."