Who are King Charles's closest cousins and will they attend his coronation? The King is close to his cousins on the late Queen's side of the family

The countdown to King Charles's coronation is on and preparations for the big day on 6 May are well and truly underway.

While the official guestlist is still to be confirmed, the closest members of the monarch's family will be in attendance, including his cousins.

WATCH: What will happen at the King's coronation?

Loading the player...

Charles is close to his first cousins from his late mother's side of the family – David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and his sister, Lady Sarah Chatto.

Both David and Lady Sarah have attended some major royal events over the years, including weddings, Royal Ascot, Trooping the Colour and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, as well as her state funeral.

EXCLUSIVE: Why King Charles is being very strict with the coronation guest list

Lady Sarah with cousin Charles

They are the children of the late Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and her former husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, who passed away in 2017.

Here's everything else you need to know about Charles's cousins.

David Armstong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon

Born on 3 November 1961 at Clarence House, the former Viscount Linley, he attended several independent schools throughout his education.

From 1980 to 1982, David studied at Parnham House in the small town of Beaminster in Dorset, for craftsmen in wood.

David and Serena's wedding day

The furniture maker set up his own company, Linley, in 1985 and remained as director of the company until November last year.

In 2015, he was made honorary chairman of Christie's EMERI (Europe, Middle East, Russia and India) and has also published several books.

David is also vice-president of his cousin's charity, the Prince's Foundation, and will deputise for the King, when needed.

RELATED: Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones reveals secrets behind Princess Margaret's 'very small' engagement ring

David with his children, Charles and Lady Margarita

He married Serena Stanhope at St Margaret's Church, Westminster in 1993, with the Queen and Princess Diana among the royals to attend their nuptials.

The couple, who announced their separation in 2020, share two children – Charles and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, born in 1999 and 2002 respectively.

Like King Charles's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Charles was educated at Eton College and studied product design engineering at Loughborough University.

Meanwhile, Lady Margarita, who had a starring role at William and Kate's royal wedding, is finessing how to make jewellery at the prestigious Haute École de Joaillerie in Paris.

Lady Sarah Chatto

The late Queen's only niece was born on 1 May 1964 at Kensington Palace. After attending Bedales School, she studied at the Camberwell School of Art and at the Royal Academy Schools.

Lady Sarah has been exhibiting her paintings at the Redfern Gallery since 1995, and her work has appeared in many other exhibitions.

Lady Sarah and David Chatto's wedding day

She married British artist and former actor, David Chatto, at St Stephen's, Walbrook, in the City of London on 14 July 1994, with Zara Tindall among the bridesmaids.

The couple are parents to Samuel and Arthur, born in 1996 and 1999 respectively.

Lady Sarah with her sons, Sam and Arthur

Sam studied History of Art at the University of Edinburgh and has since worked at North Shore Pottery where he makes his own ceramics.

Meanwhile, Arthur, who also attended the University of Edinburgh, joined the Royal Marines last year.

LISTEN: Why Princess Kate is unlikely to wear a tiara at Charles' coronation

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.