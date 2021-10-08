Princess Diana's bridesmaid Lady Sarah Chatto's dress was mighty like royal's wedding gown – photo

When Princess Diana married Prince Charles, the royal opted for a young bridal party which were under the watchful eye of chief bridesmaid Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, now known as Lady Sarah Chatto.

RELATED: Prince Charles' impressive medieval gesture for Princess Diana ahead of wedding revealed

The couple tied the knot at St Paul's Cathedral in July 1981 and were served by seven bridal attendants. As well as Lady Sarah, who was 17 at the time, the bridesmaids included India Hicks, 13, Sarah-Jane Gasalee, 11, and Catherine Cameron, six, and Clementine Hambro, five. Lord Nicholas Windsor, 11, and Edward van Cutsem, eight, were also page boys.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St Paul's Cathedral after their wedding

Much like the Princess of Wales' wedding dress by designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel, her bridesmaids wore puff-sleeve white dresses with a ruffled neckline, cream sash around the waist and lace-trimmed skirt.

MORE: 23 breathtaking royal wedding dresses that will go down in history

MORE: Lady Sarah Chatto twins with bridesmaid Zara Tindall in stunning wedding photos

Lady Sarah was pictured with her hair in a half-up style and finished with flowers, while the young Clementine and Catherine looked sweet with their flower crowns and baskets.

Lady Sarah Chatto was Princess Diana's chief bridesmaid

In one unearthed photo taken during the royal wedding, Lady Sarah could be seen standing behind Princess Diana, who was curtseying to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, with Prince Charles on her arm.

The royals were among a congregation of 3,500 guests, while over 600,000 people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the royal bride and an estimated global TV audience of 750 million tuned in to see the nuptials.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles pictured with Lady Sarah on their wedding day

At the time, Diana became the first British citizen to marry an heir to the British throne in 300 years.

Princess Margaret's daughter chose a very different gown for her own wedding to British artist and actor Daniel Chatto 13 years later. The beautiful bride wore a corset-style gown designed by Jasper Conran, which she paired with the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which is made from three brooches.

Princess Margaret's daughter with her own bridesmaids in 1994

Zara Tindall (then Phillips) was one of Lady Sarah's bridesmaids, and the Queen, Prince Edward and his future wife Sophie, and Princess Diana were among the guests at the nuptials.

RELATED: Lady Sarah Chatto's sweet nod to mother Princess Margaret on her wedding day

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.