Why King Charles is staying at Sandringham as he begins cancer treatment

The King is currently residing at Sandringham having started treatment following his cancer diagnosis.

Charles, 75, regularly travels around his various royal residences – including Clarence House in London, Windsor Castle in Birkhall, Highgrove in Gloucestershire and Birkhall in Scotland – but why has he chosen this time to be in Norfolk?

A source tells HELLO!: "When the King visits Sandringham, it's a place where he can get some solace. One of the tour guides mentioned how he enjoys having his breakfast tea and afternoon tea in front of the backdrop of his beautiful gardens. Even when the house is open and he is staying there, the King tends to reside upstairs."

Charles took over the running of the Sandringham estate in 2017, aiming to make it fully organic.

The country retreat has long been a favourite of the royal family, with the late Queen Elizabeth II choosing to spend Christmas at Sandringham, remaining there until early February to mark the anniversary of her father King George VI's death.

Rather poignantly, the King and Queen stepped out at church in Sandringham last Sunday – two days before the 72nd anniversary of Charles' grandfather's passing.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The King and Queen attended church in Sandringham last Sunday

It's not just Charles who enjoys the privacy that Sandringham affords him. The Prince and Princess of Wales typically spend the school holidays at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall.

During February half-term in 2020, Kate took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis along to do some pottery painting at Mable's Paint Pot in Burnham Market. And it seems the ceramics store and traditional sweet shop is a favourite of the royals.

A source previously revealed to HELLO!: "Kate is a regular at Mabel's Paint Pot, she always pops in with the and nobody pays any attention. That's why she likes it so much here, they consider Norfolk their real home and it's because everybody treats them totally normally here and lets them get on with their lives."

© Getty Charles took over maintenance of Sandringham in 2017

Given Kate's recovery from abdominal surgery, the Waleses are likely to remain at their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, for the foreseeable.