King Charles returns to London via helicopter for expected cancer treatment

King Charles has arrived back at Buckingham Palace, having spent almost a week at his Norfolk country home, Sandringham Estate.

The King, who started a regular course of treatment for cancer last week, was pictured landing via helicopter in the palace grounds on Tuesday morning. He and his wife Queen Camilla were then whisked away in their car, presumably to their London residence, Clarence House, just down the road from Buckingham Palace.

© Getty King Charles was pictured arriving in London on Tuesday

Charles, 75, was last seen in public on Sunday when he and Camilla attended church at Sandringham. The royal couple were spotted walking to St Mary Magdalene Church and waving to well-wishers.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, although they declined to give further details. The statement read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

© Getty The royals touched down at Buckingham Palace via helictoper

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Charles, who is expected to continue his treatment in London, was most likely enjoying a few days in Sandringham because the country residence affords him more privacy.

A source told HELLO!: "When the King visits Sandringham, it's a place where he can get some solace. One of the tour guides mentioned how he enjoys having his breakfast tea and afternoon tea in front of the backdrop of his beautiful gardens. Even when the house is open and he is staying there, the King tends to reside upstairs."



© Getty King Charles waved to well-wishers

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

His wife Camilla has been carrying out her royal diary of engagements and last week said her husband was doing "extremely well under the circumstances". She said the King had been "very touched" by all the messages of support he has received from the public.

Over the weekend, Charles also released his own statement, sharing his heartfelt thanks to everyone who had sent their best wishes.