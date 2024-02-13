Meghan Markle 'proud' to launch new podcast show after ending Spotify deal

The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new podcast series after ending her deal with Spotify last summer.

Meghan, 42, has signed a new deal with podcast network, Lemonada Media. It will distribute the first season of the Duchess' award-winning audio series, Archetypes, as well as develop a new podcast, as yet untitled.

The news was confirmed on Prince Harry and Meghan's relaunched website, Sussex.com, ahead of the couple's trip to Canada to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

In a statement, the Duchess said: "I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting.

"Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

It was confirmed by Archewell in June 2023 that the Sussexes had ended their deal with Spotify. It was estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), when it was announced in late 2020.

Meghan hosted the podcast Archetypes, which ran for 12 episodes from August 2022, chatting to celebrities, historians and experts about the history of stereotypes levelled against women.

Tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu were among the guests.

The Duchess' show won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice Award in Los Angeles and Meghan was also named a "digital media national winner" by the 48th annual Gracie Awards.

Lemonada's current crop of podcast shows include Funny Cuz It's True with Else Myers, Choice Words with Samantha Bee and Longer Tables with chef Jose Andres.