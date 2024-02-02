Meghan Markle shows off extra long hair in new home video filmed in unseen room

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have created their new life in Montecito, California and while fans have been offered several glimpses inside their £14 million mansion, the royal couple have now shown off a never-before-seen corner.

In a new video which was filmed two years ago but only resurfaced this week, fans got a glimpse inside their cellar, which appeared to have a bit of a 'man cave' vibe to it with a pool table featuring in the centre of the room. The brickwork was decorated with a few knick-knacks, while for lighting the couple had chosen to go with both wall lights and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

The video was filmed for the couple's acceptance speech at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Gala, with the Harry and Meghan picking up the award in December 2022, two months after recording the clip.

In the clip, Meghan looks radiant with her signature raven locks in a longer style than usual. As the Duchess of Sussex stood with her arms crossed in front of her, her stylish hair could be seen stretching all the way down to her elbows.

The mum-of-two proved to be just as fashionable as ever sporting a chic blue button-up shirt alongside a pretty floral skirt. Meanwhile, her husband looked very dapper in a business suit.

In their speech, Harry said: "Bobby Kennedy said: 'Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forward a tiny ripple of hope'."

© Mike Coppola Meghan looked gorgeous at the event

Meghan then added: "And he also said: 'Those ripples build a current that can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance'."

Harry and Meghan picked up the award in person, with the Duchess of Sussex looking incredibly glamorous in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton ankle-length column dress with a bardot neckline and long sleeves.

© Mike Coppola Harry's joke had the crowd laughing

The royal accessorised with an aquamarine ring that once belonged to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Prince Harry, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a smart blue suit and a crisp white shirt.

During their acceptance speech, Harry got the audience giggling when he made a quip about "date night" and also referenced the pair's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Giggster Harry and Meghan have shared glimpses inside their home, like with their dining room

As the couple took to the stage together to accept their award, the royal remarked to RFKHR president Kerry Kennedy: "I'll be honest with you, Kerry, I just thought we were just going on a date night, so I found it quite weird that we're sharing the room with 1500 people! We don't get out much these days because our kids are so small and young so, this is completely unexpected."

