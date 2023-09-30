Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a look of love in new personal photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't have looked more in love than in a new personal photo shared on Saturday.

The heartfelt snap saw the Duchess gazing up at her beau who appeared to be rehearsing his closing ceremony speech at the Invictus Games. The heartfelt black and white photo was posted by Meghan's close friend Misan Harriman, who accompanied the Duke and Duchess at the tournament in Dusseldorf earlier this month.

Alongside the photo were the words: " A lovely moment from this years @weareinvictusgames." The photo appeared to be taken on the final day of the competition, ahead of the closing ceremony in the evening.

Meghan wore a cream-hued ensemble comprised of a chic Cuyana jacket and matching trousers and a white Celine vest top. As for her hair, she opted to wear her luscious raven tresses down and swept over one shoulder as she beamed at her husband on stage.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Meghan donned this stunning ensemble to watch her husband rehearse

The sweet behind-the-scenes shot wasn't the first shared by Misan. He also shared a slew of meaningful photos of the Duchess meeting a fan at the games as well as another behind-the-scenes photo, this time at the closing ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess were captured from behind and Meghan lovingly had her hand on her husband's back.

Harry's speech was an absolute triumph as well as being a tear-jerker. He was visibility moved during one section in particular when he opened up about meeting Master Corporal James Gendron.

The Prince revealed upon meeting James, he noticed a set of bagpipes in the corner of the tent. "Some of you may know what bagpipes mean to me, so I couldn't help but hope they'd be played!" he said in the speech.

© Getty The Duke of Sussex was visibly emotional during his speech

Harry went on to say that the instrument had a particularly poignant connection for the Master Corporal, as he shared: "Little did I know that thirty minutes later, it would be James picking them up and offering to play - yet I had NO idea what they meant to him. Nor did I know what memories they triggered for him. In Afghanistan, he played 63 ramp ceremonies. For 63 caskets. For 63 souls. For 63 families.

"For four years after that last ceremony, he couldn't touch them. This week he wasn't sure whether he could bring himself to PLAY them. But he did. What had once haunted him, dare I say it, may now be what helps heal him."