Error spotted on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled a brand new website this week ahead of their Canada trip.

Many elements of the relaunch have been dissected across the media, but their coat of arms in particular has been a talking point.

Prince Harry was given his Coat of Arms when he turned 18, but as Meghan was not a royal by birth, she worked with the College of Arms to create her own, which features a left shield that relates to her husband.

This Coat of Arms has been used on Sussex.com, but it also features a subtle error.

As noted by Gert's Royals on X, the Coat of Arms "has not been updated to reflect the change of reign as the Coronet is that of child of the heir apparent, not child of the sovereign."

The account also points out that the 5 points of the label [around the lion's neck on Harry's side of the shield] should have been changed to 3 points instead.

However, the reason behind this current error could be down to the fact that the College of Arms is responsible for granting and making changes to Coat of Arms.

According to its website: "Arms and crests, badges and supporters, are granted by letters patent issued by the most senior heralds, the Kings of Arms. They act according to powers delegated to them by the Crown and all grants are therefore made under Crown authority."

Petitions have to be made to the Earl Marshal, and if he approves, he will issue his Warrant to the Kings of Arms allowing them to proceed with the grant.

Despite becoming King on 8 September 2022, it wasn't until February 2023 that Charles granted Arms to Queen Camilla by Royal Warrant.

The Coat of Arms appears on Sussex.com

The College of Arms stated at the time that this is the first grant of Arms made by His Majesty.

Whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's coat of arms will be updated in due course remains to be seen.

Harry and Meghan's new website links to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions, as well as their controversial Sussex Royal site that the couple launched to coincide with their announcement of their decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020.

The site laid out the couple's plans to pursue financial independence outside the royal family, but lay dormant after a dispute with Buckingham Palace over the couple's use of the term "royal".

HELLO! understands the site is linked to Sussex.com as a cultural and historical reference and separate to the new website.