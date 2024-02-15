Prince Harry and Meghan tour First Nations center in Vancouver as they spend Valentine's Day in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, spent their Valentine's Day evening with the First Nations of western Canada on Wednesday February 14.

The pair toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre with Youth Ambassadors, Chief Nelson and Wilson Williams, in the hours after they made an appearance in Whistler for the Invictus Games' One Year to Go event. They met young artists who created the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 logo, which features the Games' logo and ties in designs from the four First Nations tribes.

© Jeremy Allen Harry and Meghan at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre

This collaboration marks the first time all four First Nations have come together to develop a piece of art, Sussex.com revealed.

"The couple recognise the significance of the First Nations communities welcoming the Invictus Games onto their sacred land and are thankful for the warmth and hospitality," the statement added.

© Karwai Tang Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 14, 2024

Meghan wore the Shop Doen ‘Kensington’ Coat in Black, which retails for $598, which features gold buttons, and paired it with black Anine Bing slacks and a Christian Dior shirt.

Harry, 39, wore black jeans with a white shirt, navy jumper and black peacoat.

Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, are spending several days in Canada, meeting 2025 hopefuls and former competitors at a winter training camp to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

The former working royals arrived on the snowy mountain – after a 10-minute gondola ride up from Whistler village – smiling and tenderly holding on to each other before they were greeted by organizers and participants from the camp.

© Karwai Tang Prince Harry and Meghan arrived and left hand-in-hand

Watch Prince Harry take on an adaptive skiing course

They then met competitors at several set-ups, including an adaptive sit-ski where he took a turn for himself. "Do I need to sign a waiver?" he joked, which got a large chuckle out of his wife before she snapped a picture of Harry.

Harry wore a thick black jacket to keep warm, with a pair of dark jeans and brown winter snow shoes, topped off with a grey beanie, Meghan, meanwhile, wore a stylish white CO sweater and white Frame jeans, with a large off-white Calvin Klein puffer overcoat and high-top Sorel ski boots.

© Karwai Tang Prince Harry gives sit-skiing a go

Participant Ivan Morera from the United States shared how much he appreciated Harry's support through the Invictus Games, admitting that he was looking forward to meeting the Duke and "shaking his hand, saying 'thank you for your service, and thank you for the opportunity.'"

He also spoke about having a "lot of respect" for Harry because he "understands military personnel because of his experience." Ivan later got his chance, as he spoke to Harry and Meghan about his participation in the 2023 games in Dusseldorf.