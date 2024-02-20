Prince William meets aid workers helping victims of Middle East conflict after he calls for 'an end to the fighting'

The Prince of Wales has heard about the devastating human suffering caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East and Gaza, as he paid a visit to the British Red Cross headquarters in London on Tuesday.

William, 41, spoke to aid workers and heard first-hand about their experience of working to help victims of the conflict, saying he was "deeply moved as a father" by the whole situation.

The British Red Cross, which has an emergency fundraising appeal, is providing humanitarian support in the region in the form of first aid, ambulances, and medical support. The Red Cross Red Crescent Movement is leading operations, including Magen David Adom in Israel and the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

© Getty Prince William was guided by chair Liz Padmore and Beatrice Butsana-Sita, British Red Cross CEO, as he visited the charity's headquarters

William heard about these operations in place, as well as the latest situation on the ground, in particular in Gaza.

The Prince also met members of the charity's psycho-social team, who provide mental health support to those who are enduring trauma and suffering around the world.

© Getty Prince William spoke with Rory Moylan, Head of Region MENA and Europe, and Clare Clement, Director of International Law and Policy, as he visited the British Red Cross HQ

Before leaving, William also took part in a video call with some of the teams operating in the region, who are supporting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

At another date, the Prince will visit a synagogue where he will join a discussion with young people from different communities who are advocates against hatred and antisemitism, given the global rise in antisemitism.

© Getty William spoke to British Red Cross employees during the visit

The visit took place after Kensington Palace released a statement on William's behalf, calling for "an end to the fighting" and the Prince's "hope for a brighter future".

"I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed," William said.

"I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It's critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.

"Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home. Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair.

"I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that."

© Getty He also spoke to Pascal Hundt, Senior Crisis Manager, International Committee of the Red Cross, who dialled in from Gaza

Kensington Palace had previously said that William and his wife Princess Kate, who is not expected to carry out public-facing duties until at least Easter as she recovers from abdominal surgery, were "profoundly concerned" by events that unfolded in late 2023, and continue to hold all the victims, their family, and friends in their hearts and minds.

The October 7 raids last year by the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed about 1,200 people, with around 250 taken hostage. Militants still hold around 130 hostages and a quarter of them are believed to be dead.

© Getty The Prince has called for an end to the fighting in the Middle East

The war has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

William undertook the first official trip by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Occupied West Bank in 2018, at the request of the government. During his visit he sat down for separate talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas.