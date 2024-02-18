Prince William looks dapper as he arrives at BAFTAs while Princess Kate stays at home

The Prince of Wales has arrived for the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall.

William, who is President of BAFTA, has not been joined by his wife Princess Kate, as she remains at home to continue her recovery following planned abdominal surgery last month.

Prince William arrives at the BAFTAs without wife Kate:

The Prince looked dapper in a dark tuxedo as he walked the red carpet on Sunday afternoon.

© Getty Prince William was all smiles as he walked the red carpet

William, 41, will watch the awards ceremony live, before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.

He mingled with the likes of David Beckham and Cate Blanchett ahead of the ceremony.

The BAFTAs – the UK's version of the Oscars – is one of the most exciting nights of the year in the British film calendar. This year's show will be hosted by David Tennant for the first time, with a total of 38 feature films being nominated.

It will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

© Getty William chatted with David Beckham before the ceremony

William has been President of BAFTA since 2010. The arts charity brings the best in film, games, and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally. The charity also hosts a number of other awards ceremonies each year and has a year-round programme of learning events such as workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures, and mentoring schemes in the UK, USA and Asia.

© Getty The Prince shared a moment with Cate Blanchett

Last year, William and Kate made quite the entrance at the 2023 BAFTAs. The Princess looked stunning in a reworked Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown and statement black opera gloves, while William was smart in a black velvet tuxedo from Tom Ford.

The Princess first wore the Grecian-style gown for the 2019 BAFTAs, with floral detailing on the shoulder.

Kate, 42, usually accompanies her husband to the BAFTAs but is understandably not attending this year. She had surgery on her abdominal area in early January and stayed in hospital for two weeks, before going home to Windsor to continue her recovery.

LISTEN: King Charles gave Prince William 'permission' to spend time with family away from royal duties

The Wales family spent the children's February half-term break in Sandringham, at their country home Anmer Hall – a sign that Kate's recovery is going well if she is able to travel some distance.

The palace has previously said she'll be out of action until at least Easter, which means Kate is due to miss other big events in the pipeline, such as the traditional Commonwealth Day service that takes place every March.