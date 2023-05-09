Duchess Sophie praised for very touching gesture on coronation day

The Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most popular members of the royal family thanks to her years of quiet service and dedication.

She is consistently praised for her kind and thoughtful demeanour and the interest she shows in those she meets.

That generosity of spirit was evident once again at the weekend as Sophie took part in King Charles’s coronation celebrations.

Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, appeared in one of the official coronation photographs, posing alongside the King and Queen and the other working members of the royal family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were pictured with working members of the royal family in the fourth official portrait

Taken on Saturday 6 May by royal photographer Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, the resplendent image show His Majesty The King and Her Majesty Queen Camilla in full regalia.

They were joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Kent, the Gloucesters and Princess Alexandra.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Alexandra was the late Queen's cousin

Royal fans were quick to examine the image – and spotted a very tender gesture from Sophie and her husband.

TOP STORY: Princess Anne sparks major reaction in new photos - after missing coronation concert

DON'T MISS: Princess Eugenie divides fans as she shares new coronation post

The couple are seen discreetly supporting Princess Alexandra so that she can stand for the photograph.

© WPA Pool The 86-year-old is still a working member of the royal family

Alexandra, 86, is a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth and a working member of the Royal Family. She is patron or president of over 100 organisations which reflect her wide-ranging interests, from the arts to health care.

She also supported Queen Elizabeth in her duties as Head of State, attending ceremonial occasions alongside other members of the Royal Family.

DISCOVER: Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

​RELATED: Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy's two weddings were filled with royal nods

Taking to the comments section on The Royal family’s Instagram account, fans praised the caring couple.

© Getty Sophie and Edward were praised by fans

“The care that Sophie and Edward are taking over Princess Alexandra…,” one noted. A second agreed: “I just adore Sophie. She is just pure class, kindness, and elegance!"

“What a splendid photo. I love zooming in to see all the detail on all the outfits what a lot of hard work! I have no idea who the old lady is but wonderful to see she is supported by both the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Fabulous!” a third remarked.

© Getty The couple arriving at the coronation ceremony with their children

A fourth stated: “Working royals unite! Seeing Alexandra and The Duke of Kent there as they were in '53 is very special.” And a fifth echoed: “Beautiful! So wonderful to see the Duke of Kent, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra in the photo - the epitome of lifelong duty.”

It comes after fans got to see a very different side of Sophie during her attendance at the coronation concert on Sunday night.

© bbc Duchess Sophie was having a great time dancing to Lionel Ritchie

She was spotted by cameras having a solo dance to 'All Night Long' by Lionel Richie - and viewers were quick to comment on how relatable she is, and praising her for "letting her hair down".

One wrote: "Good for Sophie Wessex actually looking like she's having a good time, like normal people look at a concert."

© Getty Sophie sat next to son James at the concert

"Wow Duchess Sophie of Wessex is some mover", a second commented.

© JONATHAN BRADY The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely in a coral dress

She spent time talking with Zara and Mike Tindall

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.