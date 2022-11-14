Royal family forced to delete tweets after a series of major errors The Firm was in London

The royal family were out in force on Sunday for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, Whitehall, but since the important day, the team running the official Twitter page for the Firm were forced to delete a series of tweets.

The first blunder saw Princess Alexandra named in a list of royal attendees published on the social media outlet, however, the royal had cancelled the engagement last minute. The tweet also failed to mention the Queen's beloved daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex who was seen at the event.

WATCH: Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales look on at King Charles at the Cenotaph

The tweet read: "A wreath was laid on behalf of The Queen Consort, who joined The Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Sir Tim Laurence to watch the service from the @FCDOGovUK balcony."

This blunder made the tweet the first of two to be deleted and soon afterwards a new version was published - but another mistake was made.

The official page for the royal family deleted the tweet

After deleting Princess Alexandra's name and adding the Countess of Wessex to the list in a brand new tweet, a major spelling mistake appeared in Sophie's title, citing her as the "Counteas of Wessex".

It said: "A wreath was laid on behalf of The Queen Consort, who joined The Princess of Wales, The Counteas of Wessex, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Sir Tim Laurence to watch the service from the @FCDOGovUK balcony."

King Charles appeared emotional during the service

Thankfully the mistake was quickly rectified and the second tweet was deleted and replaced with a third and final tweet which simply corrected the spelling error.

The string of blunders came after the royal clan turned out for the special occasion which honoured the service people who served and lost their lives from Britain and Commonwealth nations.

King Charles appear incredibly moved as he lead the ceremony for the first time as head of state. In recent years, Charles had performed the role on behalf of the Queen as the Prince of Wales.

