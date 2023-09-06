Lady Gabriella Windsor teases exciting news from Argentina

Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Windsor) has teased an exciting update from a recording studio in Buenos Aires.

The 42-year-old, who is the daughter of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent (and a second cousin once removed from Prince William and Prince Harry), posted a snap of herself wearing headphones and standing in front of a microphone on her personal Instagram account.

"Figuring out new songs in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina…" Lady Gabriella, known as Ella, wrote in the caption.

She also shared a video showcasing a new song she wrote, adding: "Thrilled and honoured to have Argentine jazz legends Valentino & Patan play on Meridians, a new song I wrote. Exciting to sing & record with these musical giants in Buenos Aires! Out now on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon etc. More to come.."

Hear some of Lady Gabriella's latest song in the clip below…

WATCH: Lady Gabriella Windsor teases latest song

According to her LinkedIn profile, Lady Gabriella works with Latin American partners in the arts and conservation sectors and contributes as a writer to The London Magazine.

In 2020, she made her singer-songwriter debut when she released her first singles to raise funds and awareness for the Playing for Change Foundation.

Lady Gabriella, who is currently 56th in line to the British throne, has made appearances at major royal events including King Charles' coronation in May and his first Trooping the Colour parade in June.

© Getty Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor at the King's coronation

She has also made appearances at Wimbledon and Royal Ascot this summer.

And back in January, she attended the former king of Greece Constantine II's funeral in Athens, on behalf of Prince William.

The late Constantine, who died at the age of 82, was godfather to both William and Lady Gabriella.

© Getty Lady Gabriella at former King Constantine II of Greece's funeral in Athens

Born at the Lindo wing of St Mary's hospital in London on 23 April 1981, Lady Gabriella grew up in London at Kensington Palace.

She also has an older brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, who is married to actress Sophie Winkleman.

Lady Gabriella was educated at Godstowe and Downe House School, and later studied Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology at Brown and Oxford universities.

© Getty The couple married at St George's Chapel

In May 2019, she married financier Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The late Queen, the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice were among the guests.

Blushing bride Lady Gabriella donned a stunning gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria and the Kent City of London Tiara – once worn by her grandmother, Princess Marina of Kent.