Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband Thomas Kingston's cause of death revealed

Thomas Kingston, the late husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, died from a "traumatic head wound" and a gun was found near to his body in an outbuilding at his parents' home in the Cotswolds, an inquest into the financier's death has revealed.

Gloucestershire Coroner's Court opened the inquest on Friday 1 March, five days after Thomas' death.

Thomas passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45 on Sunday 25 February. He was the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent; Prince Michael is the second cousin of King Charles.

He was found at an address in Gloucestershire. Emergency services were called to the scene where Thomas was pronounced dead. There were no suspicious circumstances and no one else was involved.

Gloucestershire Police said in a statement: "We were called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Lady Gabriella, 42, shared a joint statement alongside Thomas' parents Martin and Jill Kingston, and Thomas' sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray. It read: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Buckingham Palace also shared a statement, saying: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Thomas and Gabriella dated for four years before the financier proposed to the British royal on the island of Sark in August 2018.

"I'm very happy to be with someone very special," Gabriella told HELLO! after they had been dating for two years. "I'm very lucky."

The couple married in May 2019 in a noon ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, tied the knot the year prior.

As well as members of the British royal family, including the late Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, other high-profile guests in attendance included Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, Princess Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and Kate's siblings Pippa and James, who were joined by their partners. Pippa was good friends with Thomas and the pair are believed to have dated briefly.

A Chartered Financial Analyst, Thomas' career focused on emerging markets and investment management. He graduated from the University of Bristol with a degree in Economic History before joining the Foreign Office, where he worked in the Diplomatic Missions Unit.

For almost three years, Thomas worked in Baghdad as a project officer for the Iraqi Institute of Peace to mediate conflicts in Iraq and even helped negotiate the release of hostages.

In 2006, he moved to the Equities team of Schroder's Asset Management in London. Six years later, Thomas joined Voltan Capital Management, before being recruited as a Director at Devonport Capital.

Thomas was well-liked by the British royals. Although he was on the periphery of The Firm, he did make occasional high-profile appearances with Gabriella, including attending Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, the thanksgiving service for Prince Philip, and the committal service for the late Queen.

