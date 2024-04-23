Lady Gabriella Kingston's bittersweet birthday just weeks after husband Thomas' funeral

While birthdays are typically a time for celebration, Lady Gabriella Kingston is set for a bittersweet day on Tuesday as she turns 43.

The occasion marks her first birthday since the death of her beloved husband Thomas, who sadly passed away in February.

© Getty Images Lady Gabriella is marking a bittersweet birthday

A private family funeral for the financier took place in March following his shock death at the age of 45. The service took place at the Chapel Royal at St James's in London followed by a reception in St James's Palace, with the funeral procession departing from the chapel of Kensington Palace accompanied by close family.

Members of the royal family were among the 140 people in attendance to support Thomas's widow and his family, including the Prince of Wales, Lady Gabriella's parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

© Getty Images Thomas passed away aged 45 in late February

Thomas was found dead at his parents' home in the Cotswolds on 25 February. An inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court on 1 March found that the financier died from a "catastrophic head injury" and a gun was found near his body.

His death was announced in a joint family statement which read: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

© Getty Images Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella made their couple debut at Cheltenham on 12 March 2015

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson, meanwhile, said: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Who is Lady Gabriella Kingston?

Lady Gabriella is the only daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. She was born at the Lindo wing of St Mary's hospital in London on 23 April 1981. She studied Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology at Brown and Oxford Universities before embarking on a career as a writer.

In recent years, Lady Gabriella has written for a plethora of publications including The London Magazine, Conde Nast Traveller, Sustainable First and Cabana magazine.

© Getty Images Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston wed on 18 May at St George's Chapel

She reportedly met Thomas through mutual friends, with the pair announcing their engagement in September 2018.

In May 2019, the loved-up couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. On her big day, Lady Gabriella dazzled in four bespoke outfits crafted by designer Luisa Beccaria.