Kate Middleton's first official engagement after surgery announced
Princess Kate's first official engagement after surgery announced

The Princess of Wales will be resuming royal duties after Easter

Updated 44 minutes ago
Kate Middleton
Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online Editor
The Princess of Wales' first official engagement since her operation has been announced. Princess Kate is set to review Trooping the Colour on 8 June, one week ahead of the main event. 

According to the official Household Division website, it states: "Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present. 

Kate Middleton waving from the horse-drawn carriage© Karwai Tang
Princess Kate is expected to review Trooping the Colour on 8 June

"Taking part will be over 1400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, all of whom will parade on Horse Guards for the second of two formal Reviews." 

Princess Kate's review will include 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall. The soldiers will be inspected by the Princess in her role as the Colonel Irish Guards.

Trooping the Colour is a huge occasion on the royal calendar each year - with the King and his family out in force on the Buckingham Palace balcony. 

Buckingham Palace are yet to confirm whether King Charles will make an appearance, although the website states "Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King" will take place on 15 June. The public celebration marks the monarch's official birthday. 

This is the first official engagement of the year since Kate's abdominal surgery in January. Her last public appearance was in December on Christmas Day. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) with Prince George of Wales (R) and Princess Charlotte of Wales (C) attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk.© Mark Cuthbert
Princess Kate was last seen in public on Christmas Day

On Monday evening, the Princess was pictured for the first time since her hospitalisation forced her to step away from the public eye. 

Last week, Kensington Palace brushed off speculation surrounding her health following wild conspiracy theories on social media. 

LISTEN: Who are the men in grey suits and do they really run the palace?

A spokesperson for Kate said: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

