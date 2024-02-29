Queen Camilla reveals unseen photo of King Charles and baby grandson – see here

Queen Camilla welcomed Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska into Clarence House on Thursday, and in a video shared by Olena, there was a new photo of King Charles and one of his grandsons.

The sweet photo featured a beaming Charles holding a baby boy who was all swaddled up. However, this wasn't the only family photo on show in the video, and you can click below to see which other members of the royal family made an appearance.

In her caption, Olena shared: "Was delighted to personally express my gratitude to Her Majesty Queen Camilla, and in her person the whole @RoyalFamily and all people of the UK for supporting [Ukraine] and our IDP's. Our values are common — life, freedom, democracy. Thank you for standing up for them together today."

The 46-year-old was in the United Kingdom to share thanks with leaders following the two-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine from Russia. During her time in the country, Olena also met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty.

© X Charles and Camilla had a collection of family photos

On the two-year anniversary, Charles released a message praising the "inspirational" Ukrainian people. In a statement, he said: "The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives, and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year.

"Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely." The rest of the King's words can be read here.

© WPA Pool Camilla hosted Olena at Clarence House

The monarch did not meet Olena during her visit due to his ongoing treatment for cancer.

Camilla hosted Olena a day after the Queen hosted several celebrities and children ahead of the announcement of the winner of the BBC's 500 Words competition, a writing competition for children aged between five and eleven.

Olena was previously in the UK for the King's coronation

Camilla, who has her own book club, was praised during the event for her support of the competition. Young Bond author Charlie Higson said: "She's genuinely been a huge supporter of this, really keen on promoting literacy and it was really down to her that the competition came back - she twisted a few arms and said this is a really good thing, you've got to carry on'.

"She played a huge part in it. It was amazing because it had shut down and gone away and we'd thought it would never happen again. We had meant to have the final here - it would have been in 2020 - and we didn't."