The Princess Royal made good on her promise to reschedule some of her public engagements she had to cancel when she was hospitalised back in June.

Princess Anne, 74, was rushed to Southmead Hospital after suffering a concussion and head injuries following a horse-related accident on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. She spent five nights in hospital after the injury before being discharged.

She had been due to visit several organisations in Hampshire, but the engagements were cancelled amid the incident.

After a gradual return to her public duties, which included appearances at the Paris 2024 Olympics in July, Anne has resumed a full diary. And on Tuesday, she carried out her rescheduled visits in Hampshire.

The Princess Royal opened Warsash Sailing Club's Renovated Clubhouse in her capacity as President of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA).

The renovated clubhouse, Shore House, has been extended and includes a viewing balcony over the River Hamble, a large meeting hall, two bars and a fully-catered galley.

Anne has followed in her late father Prince Philip's footsteps and has long held a passion for sailing, revealing during a visit to the Isle of Wight in 2021 that she'd started on a Bloodhound (a yacht).

© Getty Princess Anne visiting the Isle of Wight in 2021

The royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are known to enjoy cruising around in a Rustler 44 Ballochbuie in Scotland.

And in a previous interview for RYA Magazine, she said of her love for sailing: "For me it's important to have time away and sailing really is time away. It gives you a complete change from anything you're doing and from my perspective, having a boat on the west coast of Scotland gives me two things – time away and in an attractive area."

© Getty Anne and Sir Tim at America's Cup Match in 2017

While in Hampshire on Tuesday, the Princess Royal also opened Catch22's new premises at the Orion Centre in her role as patron.

The charity offers services to help people of all ages across an array of social issues, including employment and training, criminal justice and children's social care.