Princess Anne misses husband Tim Laurence's 69th birthday as she heads to Dubai
The Princess Royal has been married to the retired Royal Navy officer since 1992

2 minutes ago
Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence at Platinum Jubilee
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Princess Royal headed to Dubai as her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, marked his 69th birthday on Friday.

Duty called for Princess Anne, 73, as she attended the Seafarers Awareness and Orientation Day in Jebel Ali in her role as President of The Mission to Seafarers.

In images shared by the organisation on Instagram, Anne met the UAE welfare team and toured Jebel Ali Port.

Dressed elegantly in a taupe trouser suit with a brown pin-striped blouse, Anne also attended the Women in Shipping and Trading Conference.

The Mission to Seafarers is a welfare charity, which helps seafarers access support in over 200 ports across 50 different countries. Anne has been its President since 1984.

The Princess flew to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday evening from London's Heathrow Airport with her private secretary, Colonel John Boyd, in tow.

Anne has been married to Sir Tim Laurence since 1992, with the pair having first met when the former Royal Navy officer served as an equerry to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Anne in Jebel Ali, Dubai© X / The Mission To Seafarers
The Princess Royal is in Dubai

Born in Camberwell, South London on 1 March 1955, Timothy James Hamilton Laurence is the youngest son of Commander Guy Stewart Laurence and Barbara Alison Laurence. He was educated at the New Beacon Preparatory School and Sevenoaks School in Kent, before obtaining a Geography degree from Durham University on a Naval scholarship.

Princess Anne in Jebel Ali, Dubai© X / The Mission To Seafarers
The Princess Royal was given a tour of the port

He completed his training at Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, joining the Royal Navy in 1973 and was later promoted to lieutenant in 1977.

Anne divorced her first husband Captain Mark Phillips on 13 April 1992. The couple share two children – Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Commander Tim Laurence and the Princess Royal after their wedding at Craithie Church, near Balmoral.© Getty
Sir Tim and Princess Anne after their wedding in 1992

The Princess married Sir Tim at Crathie Kirk in Scotland on 12 December 1992, with around 30 guests in attendance at the intimate wedding. Anne wore a white jacket over a knee-length dress with white flowers in her hair for the ceremony.

The couple reside at Anne's Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park.

