Prince Harry thanks 'inspiring' youngsters for 'protecting' mum Diana's legacy

The Duke of Sussex shared jokes with winners of the Diana Legacy Award during a late-night call from his Montecito home – hours after his brother, the Prince of Wales, attended the bash in person at the Science Museum in London.

Prince Harry, 39, was introduced to the 20 young award winners, with Sophie Pender, founder of the 93% Club (a society dedicated to making universities more inclusive for state-educated students), telling the Duke that "we really miss you here [in London]".

"I'm sorry I am not there, I wish I could be there with you guys," Harry told the group.

Wearing a dark blazer over a blue open-collared shirt, the father-of-two asked the recipients their reasons and inspirations behind the work that they do.

And in a light-hearted moment, he joked with the winners about not getting into "too much trouble if you're continuing to go on [and celebrate]".

The Duke thanked the youngsters "for inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother’s legacy, I really appreciate that".

He added: "And Tessy [Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award], again, well done on this fantastic group of individuals.”

Harry's 30-minute call with the recipients came hours after his brother, Prince William, took to the stage to AC/DC's song Thunderstruck, which he later revealed is his son Prince George's favourite song.

In his speech, William said: "This evening's Legacy Award is particularly special as it marks the 25th anniversary year of The Diana Award, a charity set up to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world

"I know that she would have been honoured to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe."

He added: "She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life.

"That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years.

"I am so proud to see this belief of my mother's manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight."

The Diana Award was set up to promote the Princess's belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

