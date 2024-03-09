Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle caught in flirty exchange with Prince Harry during Austin talk
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Meghan Markle caught in flirty exchange with Prince Harry during Austin talk

The Duchess of Sussex gave the sweetest nod to her doting husband  

2 minutes ago
Meghan looking coy
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Share this:

Meghan Markle shared the cutest flirty exchange with her husband Prince Harry during her onstage moment at the SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on Friday. 

The Duchess, 42, sat onstage with Errin Haines, Katie Couric, Brooke Shields and Nancy Wang Yuen to form the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival.

Meghan on stage with Errin Haines, Katie Couric, Brooke Shields and Nancy Wang Yuen© Getty
Meghan was joined by Errin Haines, Katie Couric, Brooke Shields and Nancy Wang Yuen

The event is described as "providing an opportunity for the global community of digital creatives to encounter cutting-edge ideas, discover new interests, and network with other professionals who share a similar appetite for forward-focused experiences."

Meghan smiling© Getty
Meghan beamed at Harry

"I'm fortunate in that, you know, amongst the privileges that I have in my life, I have an incredible partner," Meghan said, gesturing with her hand towards her doting husband who was sat in the audience. 

Prince Harry in audience smiling© Getty
Prince Harry beamed from ear to ear

"My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and our family and that I don't take for granted," she continued. "That is a real blessing. But a lot of people don't have that same level of support."

Prince Harry in audience clapping© Getty
Prince Harry looked on with pride

"So I think for us it's just trying to put the same level of safeguards in so that women and moms especially can not feel like they're even more vulnerable when they go online. That they can somehow feel that they are going to a safer place," Meghan concluded. 

But what fans may not have noticed was Meghan's subtle nod to Harry. The Duchess looked over to fellow panel-member Katie Couric as she began to speak but looked back to Harry in the audience and gave him a sweet wink to conclude her heartfelt tribute to him. Meghan even wore the 'Husband Shirt' by Guiliva Heritage for the special event.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's cheeky wink to Prince Harry

Harry sat beaming in the audience, clearly so proud of his wife who opened up on the panel about her experience of online hate. "What I find the most disturbing frankly, especially as a supporter of women, is how much of the hate is women completely spewing that to other women," she said. "I cannot make sense of that."

Meghan on stage with katie couric© Getty
Meghan spoke about her husband's role in their family

The former Suits star went on to criticise women in high positions who allow "very inciting comments." She elaborated saying: "There are a lot of women at the highest executive level who are great champions of women and great philanthropists, and they are working in these spaces.

"And yet they're allowing this kind of behaviour to run rampant," she continued. "And at a certain point, they have got to put the dos behind the says and really make some changes on a systemic level."

Meghan sitting on panel© Getty
Meghan challenges online abuse

The former actress refrained from mentioning the royal family as a whole or in terms of individual relatives or her husband. However, she did reflect on her experience of online abuse in the early years of raising her son Archie. 

"The bulk of the bullying and abuse I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant or with a newborn," she said. "And you just think about that and you really have to wrap your head around why people would be so hateful."

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle 'honoured' as she teams up with Geena Davis for cause close to her heart 

Followers of the couple will recall that Meghan and Harry spoke at length about their experiences of online abuse in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan which was released in 2022.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more