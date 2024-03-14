Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gary Goldsmith reveals when his niece Kate Middleton will return to duties
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Gary Goldsmith reveals when his niece Kate Middleton will return to duties

Princess Kate is currently recovering from abdominal surgery 

2 minutes ago
Gary Goldsmith, Princess Kate split image
Faye James
Senior Editor
Share this:

Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Princess Kate, has shared his optimistic outlook on his niece's return to public duties by Easter, following her recovery from abdominal surgery

Kate has been taking a necessary break from the public eye for the past two months, but according to Gary, the Princess of Wales is on a good path to recovery and expected to resume her public engagements by Easter.

During an appearance on Thursday's GB News with Nigel Farage, shortly after his stint on Celebrity Big Brother, Gary opened up about Princess Kate's health and the support she has received. 

"I think she has the best support on the planet, she has the best people looking after her. 'They [The Palace] have said we would see her at Easter and nothing has changed since that! They have been very transparent,'" he shared, reflecting confidence in the information provided by the Palace regarding Kate's return.

kate middleton sezane co ord at nottingham trent university © Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Kate will return to duties in April

A surprising revelation from Gary highlighted Princess Kate's personal involvement in her public image, particularly regarding a Mother's Day picture featuring her and her three children.

 "I did say when it came out the photo 'there's not a chance in hell she photoshopped them herself' and then it came out that she did!" 

Gary Goldsmith on Celebrity Big Brother© Ray Burmiston
Gary Goldsmith on Celebrity Big Brother

It comes after the conversation took an unexpected turn when addressing the controversy surrounding a family photograph released by Kensington Palace, which led to a flurry of conspiracy theories and the withdrawal of the photo by several top picture agencies.

Princess Kate later took responsibility for the confusion, issuing an apology and indicating her direct involvement in the editing of the image.

princess kate surrounded by children in windsor
Princess Kate admitted she photoshopped this image

Gary also reflected on his recent participation in Celebrity Big Brother, aiming to alter public perceptions and offer a glimpse into celebrity life. 

Despite mixed reactions from viewers and reported tensions within his family due to his disclosures in the house, Gary considered the experience profoundly positive. 

Gary Goldsmith, uncle of Pippa Middleton, arrives at St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire, with his daughter Tallulah for the wedding of Pippa Middleton© Getty
Gary Goldsmith, uncle of Pippa Middleton, arrives at St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire, with his daughter Tallulah for the wedding of Pippa Middleton

"I've had the best time, I went in with one agenda and I've achieved it in five days. I don't consider myself to be a celebrity, I just happen to be related to someone who is a big celebrity," he expressed, emphasizing his ordinary background despite his royal connections

.His respect for fellow contestant Levi Roots was evident, as Gary voiced his support for Levi as a potential winner of the show, “I have so much respect for him, and if he was to win he will use it for good,” he said. 

He also said Princess Kate would share his sentiment."100%, she puts other people first," Gary affirmed, highlighting her altruistic nature.

LISTEN: A right royal podcast

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more