King Charles could travel by carriage at Trooping the Colour - report

King Charles could travel by carriage at Trooping the Colour amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

According to reports, the monarch, 75, is determined to attend his annual birthday parade, which takes place on 15 June in London.

Charles has postponed most of his public-facing events as he receives treatment, but is carrying on with his daily red boxes and conducting small audiences at Buckingham Palace.

Traditionally, the sovereign rides on horseback during the procession, with the King doing so during his first ever Trooping the Colour of his reign last summer.

But according to The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, aides are looking at ways Charles can take part within the constraints of his ongoing cancer treatment.

The King could watch the military spectacular from a podium and be driven from Buckingham Palace in a carriage as his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, used to. Up until 1987, the late Queen would ride on horseback down The Mall.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II travelled by carriage in the latter years of her reign

The King's cancer diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace on 5 February.

© Getty The King rode on horseback for the first as monarch last year

The Palace confirmed the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate. Aides declined to confirm the type of cancer.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: King Charles' health through the years

Earlier this month, the Army was forced to remove an announcement on its website that the Princess of Wales will be reviewing Trooping the Colour in June after not seeking approval from Kensington Palace.

The official website had listed Kate as conducting her own review of the troops on 8 June in her role as Honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, whose 'colour' is set to be presented to the King at the 15 June ceremony.

© Getty Kate is Colonel of the Irish Guards

But it is not known yet whether the Princess, who is currently recovering from abdominal surgery, will be up to attending Trooping the Colour.

Kate is not set to return to her public facing duties until after Easter. According to reports, the Princess was seen visiting The Windsor Farm Shop at the weekend with her husband, Prince William.

The royal mum-of-three has also been spotted at her children's sports matches over the weekend and has been seen on the school run at Lambrook.

Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast