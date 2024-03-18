Princess Kate and Prince William spotted on day date near their Windsor home

Princess Kate is easing back into daily life following her recent abdominal surgery. The royal, 42, was spotted visiting a farm shop on Saturday, and according to onlookers, she appeared "happy, relaxed and healthy" while walking around with Prince William.

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince William were spotted together on Saturday, visiting a farm shop

A short drive from the Wales' candy-pink home – Adelaide Cottage – Kate and William's visit to The Windsor Farm Shop has come as a welcome surprise.

According to The Sun, it's been a busy weekend for the Princess, with the publication reporting that she then spent Sunday morning watching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis take part in sports.

© Getty It has been reported that Kate is expected to start undertaking royal duties after her kids' Easter school holidays

In recent weeks, memes and conspiracy theories have driven concerns and questions over the Princess' current condition. Speculation further intensified after Kensington Palace shared an edited photo of the royal with her three children on Mother's Day, which Kate later apologised for.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates

When the news of Kate's surgery was first announced by Kensington Palace on 17 January, it was stated that Kate is "unlikely to return to public duties after Easter". According to a new report, however, her return to royal engagements might come later than initially thought.

The Sunday Times' Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah exclusively revealed, after speaking with the Princess' friend and advisor, that when Kensington Palace announced Kate would begin work after Easter, this did not mean immediately after the Easter weekend.

Instead, she is expected to resume her royal duties sometime after her children's Easter holiday at Lambrook school, which ends on 17 April. Currently, no exact date or engagement has been announced.

© Getty In recent weeks, Kate has reportedly been spotted at her children's school

In the meantime, it has been suggested that Kate is recuperating in Windsor, with sources close to the family explaining that they have seen the mum-of-three present at her children's school in recent weeks.

"Kate has been at Lambrook to support the children," reads the report, which also adds that Prince William cheered on his daughter, Princess Charlotte, at a football match on Thursday.

MORE: Kate and William share behind the scenes video of St Patrick’s Day rehearsal amid princesses' recovery

READ: Princess Kate 'denies help at home' and insists on cooking for George, Charlotte and Louis amid surgery recovery

© Getty The royal has been recuperating at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Establishing a 'normal routine' at home is paramount to Kate right now, with Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah stating that, "After school, it is just the five of them at home, with Kate, rather than a cook or housekeeper, usually preparing dinner."

© Shutterstock The family moved to the pretty pink cottage in 2022

Following their move to Adelaide Cottage in 2022, Kate and William decided that Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, the family's former live-in nanny, would not relocate with the family. Instead, it seems the couple prefer to raise their children alone, with their four-bedroom property acting as a safe haven and an opportunity to give them a 'normal' upbringing away from the spotlight.