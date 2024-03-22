The Wales family will not attend Easter church service after Princess Kate's latest health update

Following Princess Kate's announcement, HELLO! understands that the Wales family will not be attending the Easter Sunday service next week – a public appearance that many royal watchers had hoped for.

The annual appearance is an important fixture in the royal family's calendar, and this year's service will no doubt be particularly bittersweet for the royal family.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, have almost one month off and aren't due back in the classroom until 17 April.

They will now most likely remain at home with their parents during the holiday, which commenced just as Kate's news was released to the world on Friday.

The Wales family usually spend the children's holidays at their second home, the ten-bedroom Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, so it's likely the royals move opt to travel there in the coming days.

The Palace had confirmed Princess Kate, 42, is now on a recovery pathway having commenced a course of preventative chemotherapy.

© Getty The Princess of Wales seen with her children on Christmas Day in 2023

At the time of her abdominal surgery in January, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous. However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

One of the main focuses for Prince William and Kate is their children. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," the Princess shared in her announcement.

WATCH: Princess of Wales announces 'shock' cancer diagnosis

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

She added: "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

© BBC Studios The Princess of Wales made the announcement via video

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

The Palace are yet to confirm when Princess Kate will return to public events.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery. 22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Kate, 42, is currently in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, having started treatment in late February. Kensington Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer.

