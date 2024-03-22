The Wales family will not attend Easter church service after Princess Kate's latest health update

Following Princess Kate's announcement, HELLO! understands that the Wales family will not be attending the Easter Sunday service next week – a public appearance that many royal watchers had hoped for.
The annual appearance is an important fixture in the royal family's calendar, and this year's service will no doubt be particularly bittersweet for the royal family.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, have almost one month off and aren't due back in the classroom until 17 April.
They will now most likely remain at home with their parents during the holiday, which commenced just as Kate's news was released to the world on Friday.
The Wales family usually spend the children's holidays at their second home, the ten-bedroom Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, so it's likely the royals move opt to travel there in the coming days.
The Palace had confirmed Princess Kate, 42, is now on a recovery pathway having commenced a course of preventative chemotherapy.
At the time of her abdominal surgery in January, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous. However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.
One of the main focuses for Prince William and Kate is their children. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," the Princess shared in her announcement.
"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."
She added: "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.
"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."
The Palace are yet to confirm when Princess Kate will return to public events.
