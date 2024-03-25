Big change King Charles is making for Easter church appearance with Queen Camilla

King Charles is hoping to attend the royal family's traditional Easter Sunday service in what may be his first public appearance since the Princess of Wales revealed she has cancer.
Charles, 75, who has also been diagnosed with cancer, may attend the annual service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, if his health allows.
However, it is expected that Buckingham Palace will make special arrangements for a much-reduced crowd.
HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "It's understood that King Charles may attend a church service on Easter Sunday with a smaller royal turnout if his health allows it.
"Charles has minimised his contact with larger crowds to reduce risks as he continues his cancer treatment."
The King has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February after he was treated for an enlarged prostate. Since then, the monarch - who has continued with his work - has paused public-facing royal duties.
"While we've seen the King conduct small audiences at Buckingham Palace, he's not attended any large-scale gathering since his diagnosis, such as the reception for Korean War Veterans last week, the Commonwealth Day service and the memorial for the late King Constantine in Windsor last month," Danielle adds. "Behind-the-scenes, the King is very much continuing with working through his daily red boxes."
Meanwhile, as previously stated by HELLO!, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children will not attend next week's service after Kate, 42, said she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in an emotional video message on Friday.
In an emotional video message, Kate spoke about the "huge shock" after tests identified cancer following the surgery and the "incredibly tough couple of months" her family have experienced.
King Charles is said to be "proud" of his "beloved" daughter-in-law Kate for her "courage" in speaking about her treatment and has remained in close contact during the past few weeks.
Words of support also came from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."
The form of cancer has not been disclosed but Princess Kate began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February, and is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".