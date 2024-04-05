Prince George's godfather the Duke of Westminster has another royal godson who might surprise you

It's widely known that the Duke of Westminster is one of Prince George's seven godparents.

Hugh Grosvenor, known in his circles as Hughie, is a lifelong friend of Prince William, so it didn't come as a surprise when the future King called on him to be a godfather.

There are even reports that ten-year-old George has been asked to be one of Hugh's pageboys at his upcoming wedding to fiancée Olivia Henson in June.

© Getty Will Prince George be a pageboy at his godfather Hugh's wedding in June?

But the Duke also counts another young royal among his godchildren – four-year-old Prince Archie.

Archie's father Prince Harry, like William, is good friends with Hugh. And while Archie and his sister Princess Lilibet's godparents have never been officially disclosed to the public – apart from Tyler Perry as one of Lilibet's godfathers – it has since been revealed that Hugh is godfather to Archie.

Could the US-based Prince also be in the running as a pageboy, like his cousin Prince George? Only time will tell.

© The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Archie, now four, is also one of Hugh's godsons

It was previously reported last year that bride and groom, Olivia and Hugh, decided against inviting the Sussexes to their wedding at Chester Cathedral on Friday 7 June, in order to avoid a royal family fallout between Harry and his estranged brother William.

While other reports have claimed that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who live in Montecito, California, were not snubbed by their friends, but have politely declined to attend.

It's not known whether the Sussexes will end up travelling to the UK for the wedding, but their spokesperson is likely to confirm closer to the time.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's private lunch with King Charles amid shock cancer announcement

The Duke of Westminster's strong ties with the royal family go back generations. Hugh's mother Natalia is one of Prince William's godmothers. In turn, the late Diana, Princess of Wales was godmother to her daughter and one of Hugh's older sisters, Lady Edwina.

Hugh became the 7th Duke of Westminster upon the death of his father, Gerald Grosvenor, in 2016. He was 64 when he died of a heart attack.

His title and control of the Grosvenor Estate passed on to his son, making Hugh one of the richest men in Britain with a reported wealth of nearly £10 billion.