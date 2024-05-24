Why the Duke of Westminster's godson Prince George is not attending his wedding

The Duke of Westminster’s wedding to Olivia Henson will no doubt be the society wedding of the year on 7 June. The couple will marry at Chester Cathedral surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including the Prince of Wales, who is attending in a private capacity and will be acting as usher on the day.
Since Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia announced their engagement back in April 2023, many royal fans have speculated that Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, who is also the Duke’s godson, would attend the wedding and possibly act as a page boy, but in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash has revealed that her understanding is that the ten-year-old will not attend.
“I think there was some expectation by royal fans that George might appear, he might take part as a page boy. And perhaps he might have but this is all happening on a Friday, it's a school day,” Emily explains.
“Aside from everything else that's going on for William and Kate and their family at the moment, it's something they've probably considered at length, because if you take your child out of school for a wedding does that set a precedent? It is a really tricky one.”
Other members of the royal family that were expected to attend and no longer can include the King and Queen.
The Duke’s wedding falls at the end of a busy week of royal engagements for Charles and Camilla. The royals will mark the D-Day anniversary in France and the UK just days before Hugh’s big day.
On 5 June, Their Majesties, accompanied by Prince William, will attend the UK’s national celebration in Portsmouth. The Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also be in attendance.
And on 6 June, the royal pair will join the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer.