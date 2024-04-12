Meghan Markle has never looked better in daring halterneck outfit as she supports husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle looked incredible in a ravishing cream halterneck dress for a glamorous polo appearance on Friday.

Showing her support for her husband Prince Harry as he participated in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, Meghan dressed to impress in an ivory silk and hemp Heidi Merrick dress which retails for $515 and even featured a cheeky cut-out section, she cheered on her husband at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida. She paired it with Aquazzura heels, vintage Chanel jewelery and a Valentino purse.

Meghan's chic look was perfect for the polo and she finished the outfit off with a pair of sky-high heels and sunglasses, that were perfect for the sunny weather down in Florida.

The 42-year-old beauty, who raises children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, with the Duke of Sussex, opted for natural makeup and styled her raven locks in her signature style.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry – who has played polo since his childhood and joined Santa Barbara's Los Padres polo team in 2022 – looked dapper in a light blue shirt, cream jacket and stylish white trousers.

The charity event fostered a sense of friendly competition since Harry, who is Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale, was playing on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against his close friend and charity ambassador, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, who was captaining the Grand Champions Team.

Thanks to their special connection, Meghan has developed a close relationship with Nacho's wife, Delfina Blaquier.

A prize-giving ceremony will follow the game, culminating in team photos. The Duke of Sussex and Nacho are set to attend a glitzy dinner in the evening, but Meghan is not expected to join.

Sentebale's polo events have raised an incredible £11.4 million and counting for young people across Lesotho and Botswana, a cause that is incredibly close to Harry's heart.

Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-founded Sentebale in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people living in the southern African nation.

The polo event is no doubt set to feature in one of Harry and Meghan's upcoming Netflix shows, details of which have finally been confirmed this week.

One of the as-yet-untitled series, shot during the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, will the lid on the professional polo scene.

Meanwhile, Meghan is set to try her hand at lifestyle presenting and helm a programme celebrating the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship. The series will be executively produced by the Duchess alongside Chanel Pysnik, Hariton and Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC.

The pair signed a lucrative Netflix deal in 2020, releasing docu-series, Harry & Meghan, two years later.

The show offered a rare insight into their personal lives, from Meghan's childhood to Harry's grief over his mother Princess Diana's death, and charted their love story from their first meeting to their star-studded royal wedding and eventual departure from the royal family.