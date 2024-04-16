Charles Spencer thrills fans with new video of 'majestic' scene from family estate

Earl Spencer is a dab hand when it comes to sharing glimpses of his ancestral home on social media.

And the author and historian, 59, thrilled fans once again on Monday evening when he posted a charming video of his beloved feathered friend, Tim the Peacock, exploring Althorp's lush green grounds.

© Getty Images Earl Charles Spencer is custodian of Althorp House

In the clip, Charles's unusual pet could be seen in all its jewel-toned glory, walking confidently across a perfectly manicured lawn peppered with daisies.

"Tim the Peacock, in confident, spring, mood," Charles noted in his caption. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares incredible video of Tim the Peacock at sprawling family estate

The Earl's friends and family inundated the comments section with a plethora of sweet comments. Stunned by Tim's dazzling colours, one follower wrote: "Such spectacular colours!!" while a second added: "Beautifully majestic" and a third chimed in: "Beautiful pic of Tim, would love to see pics of new puppy!"

Aside from Tim the Peacock, Charles and his wife Karen are also proud owners of "Jim the Peacock" who has similarly made a fleeting appearance on social media.

Beyond this, the couple, who tied the knot in 2011, have their hands full with a gaggle of peahens, a barn cat called Rudy, red deer, guinea fowl, and two adorable sheep called Minty and Lucky.

© Getty Images Charles and Karen exchanged vows in 2011

They welcomed their latest addition, Rudy the cat, back in March, with Karen sharing the delightful news on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of adorable images, the 51-year-old wrote: "Meet our new barn cat Rudy!

"Rudy wandered into the Park one day last fall and we all fell for him. We took him to the vet to see if he was chipped and he was, but the owners kept hanging up when the vet called".

She continued: "So he has hit the cat lottery and is living in the stables. He's responsible for making sure we don't have rodent problems. He gets lots of cuddles as he wanders all around the house offices keeping all the dogs in check!"

© Getty Images Althorp House is Princess Diana's former childhood home

Charles is custodian of the beautiful Althorp estate, in Northamptonshire. The property – which boasts 90 rooms and 550 acres - was previously owned by his father, Earl John Spencer, and it was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

The estate is also home to a special temple dedicated to the late Princess who is buried on the property's Oval Lake. While the temple is open to the public, Diana's resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public.

© Getty Images An aerial view of the burial site of Diana, Princess of Wales

There used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island, however, it was later removed for security reasons. Prince Harry revealed all in his memoir Spare, explaining: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."