Charles Spencer delights fans with video of rarely-seen area at Althorp House

Earl Spencer regularly shares snippets of his impressive ancestral home, Althorp House, on social media.

And on Saturday, the author and historian impressed fans once again when he uploaded a beautiful video of his majestic Althorp Stables illuminated in the early evening.

In the panoramic video, Charles, 59, perfectly captured the historic buildings in all their golden glory, framed by a cluster of trees.

The sound of chiming bells could be heard in the distance, whilst in the foreground, the father-of-seven managed to document a handful of grazing sheep strolling across the verdant grass.

© Instagram Charles visited his grandparents at Althorp as a child

Captioning the clip, Charles wrote: "The Althorp Stables at nine o'clock on this beautiful May evening."

The Earl's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Wow it looks so tranquil. I can’t wait to visit again, such a magical place", while a second wrote: "Wow… BEAUTIFUL!! What an incredible home to wake up in every morning!" and a third added: "What a peaceful sound. Thank you for sharing."

Charles is custodian of the beautiful Althorp estate, located in Northamptonshire. The property – which boasts 90 rooms and 550 acres - was previously owned by his father, Earl John Spencer, and it was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

© Getty Images Charles and his wife Karen at Prince Harry's wedding

He now lives at the stunning property with his wife Lady Karen Spencer whom he wed in 2011. Earlier this week, the pair welcomed a fluffy new addition to their sprawling home in the form of a new puppy.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Charles shared a sweet picture of his new Fox Red Labrador gazing into the garden whilst perched obediently in a doorway.

© Instagram Charles melted hearts with a snapshot of his new puppy

In his caption, the podcast host simply wrote: "New pup." Unsurprisingly, the Earl's fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages, with one writing: "Such a beautiful addition to your family. Congratulations", while a second gushed: "So adorable, enjoy every minute with your lovely new pooch", and a third remarked: "There's nothing like the sweet newness of a young pup. Years of loving loyal companionship."

Whilst Charles appeared to surprise many with his new family addition, he previously revealed his plans to adopt a new pet pooch back in April.

© Instagram The couple also own two fabulous peacocks

On 13 April, the historian visited an animal shelter where he quickly bonded with a pen of adorable pups. At the time, he shared: "One of these darlings is joining me for a new life at Althorp in a few days. Can't wait!" Take a look in the video below...

Aside from their new canine companion, Charles and his wife Karen are also doting pet parents to peacocks Tim and Jim, a gaggle of peahens, red deer, guinea fowl, two adorable sheep called Minty and Lucky and a barn cat called Rudy.