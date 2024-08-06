King Felipe and Princess Catharina-Amalia go through all the emotions together at the Olympics

The Dutch and Spanish royal families share a close friendship, and the bond between The Netherlands' Catharina-Amalia, 20, and Spain's King Felipe, 56, was evident at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The pair watched a particularly dramatic final between The Netherlands and France in the men's 3x3 basketball on Monday night.
Having watched the Spanish women's team win silver in the 3x3 basketball, King Felipe took the opportunity to watch the match between the European sides.
And future queen Catharina-Amalia, who is the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, went through all the emotions in the stands.
Take a look at the best photos…
Close monarchies
Catharina-Amalia attended her first state banquet as the Dutch royals hosted King Felipe and his wife, Queen Maxima, for a state visit in April. The princess has close ties to Spain, having studied in Madrid for a year due to kidnap threats when she enrolled at the University of Amsterdam in 2022.
King Willem-Alexander shared his gratitude towards the Spanish royal family for their support during this difficult period for his daughter, saying: "Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid for a while. From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam.
"This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves. A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this."
Sweet moment
Catharina-Amalia was seen greeting King Felipe and Queen Letizia warmly during the state visit and they looked like they were having a friendly conversation during the match.
A nail-biting final
The basketball match ended in a dramatic sudden-death victory for the Netherlands, with Catharina-Amalia spotted with her head in her lap during one tense moment.
A close call
Even nerves got to King Felipe!
Supporting her side
But there appeared to be relief and joy as the Dutch team took home the gold medal, with the princess cheering on her home side.
The Olympic spirit
King Felipe and Princess Catharina-Amalia shared a hug as the Dutch team won the final!
Congratulations!
The royals congratulated the players after the match and Catharina-Amalia couldn't hide her happiness.
Team photo
And she even posed for a group photo, wearing orange in unison with the Dutch men's team.
LISTEN: Surprising facts about Princess Kate
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!