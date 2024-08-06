King Felipe and Princess Catharina-Amalia go through all the emotions together at the Olympics

The Dutch and Spanish royal families share a close friendship, and the bond between The Netherlands' Catharina-Amalia, 20, and Spain's King Felipe, 56, was evident at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The pair watched a particularly dramatic final between The Netherlands and France in the men's 3x3 basketball on Monday night.

Having watched the Spanish women's team win silver in the 3x3 basketball, King Felipe took the opportunity to watch the match between the European sides.

And future queen Catharina-Amalia, who is the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, went through all the emotions in the stands.

© Getty Close monarchies Catharina-Amalia attended her first state banquet as the Dutch royals hosted King Felipe and his wife, Queen Maxima, for a state visit in April. The princess has close ties to Spain, having studied in Madrid for a year due to kidnap threats when she enrolled at the University of Amsterdam in 2022. King Willem-Alexander shared his gratitude towards the Spanish royal family for their support during this difficult period for his daughter, saying: "Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid for a while. From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam. "This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves. A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this."

© Getty Sweet moment Catharina-Amalia was seen greeting King Felipe and Queen Letizia warmly during the state visit and they looked like they were having a friendly conversation during the match.



© Getty A nail-biting final The basketball match ended in a dramatic sudden-death victory for the Netherlands, with Catharina-Amalia spotted with her head in her lap during one tense moment.

© Shutterstock A close call Even nerves got to King Felipe!

© Getty Supporting her side But there appeared to be relief and joy as the Dutch team took home the gold medal, with the princess cheering on her home side.

© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock The Olympic spirit King Felipe and Princess Catharina-Amalia shared a hug as the Dutch team won the final!

© Getty Congratulations! The royals congratulated the players after the match and Catharina-Amalia couldn't hide her happiness.



© Getty Team photo And she even posed for a group photo, wearing orange in unison with the Dutch men's team.



