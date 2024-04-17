Charles Spencer shares breathtaking photo of Princess Diana's resting place at first light

Earl Charles Spencer has shared a breathtaking photo of the late Princess of Wales's final resting place at his majestic ancestral home, Althorp House.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the father-of-seven uploaded a beautifully serene snapshot of the estate's ornamental lake, Oval Lake, which is home to Diana's gravesite.

© Instagram Charles shared a breathtaking image of Althorp's Oval Lake

Whilst Charles, 59, typically shares sundrenched images of the tranquil site, the author and historian opted to post a rare photo of the lake at sunrise, flooded with dappled golden light.

In his caption, he wrote: "This morning at Althorp - such stunning light." Moved by the beauty in Charles's photo, one follower commented: "Looks magical in the morning light," while a second noted: "It looks to be painted in pastel watercolours," while a third chimed in: "Beautiful light across the lake… Thank you for sharing."

The White Ship author, who has recently released a poignant memoir, grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Princess Diana, and he took the helm of the property after his father John died in 1992.

Althorp is set on 13,000 acres, 550 of which are the house and gardens. Aside from the Oval Lake, the property also boasts walled gardens, striking shrubbery and a menagerie of colourful animals including two peacocks called Jim and Tim.

While Diana was originally going to be buried in the family vault at the local church, security issues saw Charles take matters into his own hands, choosing a private island at the centre of his lake away from the prying eyes of visitors.

© Instagram There used to be a bridge to the island, but it was removed for security reasons

In his memoir, Spare, Charles's nephew Prince Harry explained: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

Charles's home update comes after he shared the sweetest childhood photo of himself with his sister Diana dressed in matching red school uniforms. The author captioned the photo: "My first day of school, in September 1968: my father took this photograph of me and my sister, Diana, just before he drove us to Silfield, a really lovely primary school in King's Lynn, Norfolk."

He went on: "The headmistress was Miss Jean Lowe, a warm and thoughtful lady who loved her boys and girls. I was there till 1972, when I headed off to the place I call - in my memoir - A Very Private School."

In an interview with The Times, Charles spoke about the release of his new book and explained how his late sister cared for him after their mother left the family home.

He said: "Diana looked after me because she was nearly three years older than me. She said that the worst part was hearing me cry down the hall because she was terrified of the dark and couldn’t come to me."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Charles released his memoir in March

Elsewhere, he revealed how he felt it was his duty to keep Diana grounded following her relationship with the then-Prince Charles. "I remember going to a dinner soon after she'd become what she became, given by sort of friends in a private room in a restaurant in Fulham," he said.

"I remember thinking, 'Crikey, they're all sucking up to her like crazy.' I realised that my job was to be absolutely solid as a brother and just remain the same.

"That was sometimes difficult, because I'd say things that people weren't saying to her in a loving way, a constructive way, and I think it was tricky for her to hear anything except how marvellous life was — but I thought that was my duty. I was her little brother. We grew up together."