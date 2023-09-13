Flawless Meghan Markle travels to Germany without her glam squad - details

The Duchess of Sussex made a glamorous quick change after landing in Düsseldorf, but where was her glam squad?

The Duchess of Sussex made a glamorous appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games with Prince Harry on Tuesday.

Looking immaculate in a fitted shirt dress from Banana Republic just hours after arriving in Düsseldorf, Meghan made a quick change from her cool and casual airport ensemble worn to board the plane at LAX earlier that morning.

The mother-of-two's glowy complexion was highlighted with a dewy foundation, a flush of rosy blush and a subtle shimmery bronzer. Meghan's raven hair was styled in a sleek side part, elevated with soft curls and draped over her shoulders.

Given her flawless appearance, it may come as a surprise that Meghan travelled solo to reunite with her husband Prince Harry - choosing to go without an entourage of stylists, hairdressers and makeup artists like most royals do while on tour.

The Duchess will do her own hair and makeup throughout the trip

According to the Duchess of Sussex's press team, Meghan had less than an hour to transform her look after her 12-hour travel stint from Los Angeles to Germany. "She did her own hair and makeup and will do her own the entire trip," they added.

Princess Anne has also been known to travel light when jet setting overseas. Rather than relying on a glam team, the down-to-earth Princess reportedly prefers to apply her own makeup and style her hair in its signature chignon whilst on tour.

© Chris Jackson Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks on stage at the "Friends @ Home Event" hours after landing

The fuss-free Princess Royal shed light on her famous hairstyle following Erin Doherty's stellar performance as the late Queen's daughter in Netflix's The Crown.

© Chris Jackson Meghan, Duchess of Sussex did her own hair and makeup after a 12-hour journey from LAX to Germany

"I don’t watch Netflix and The Crown, but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did," Princess Anne said in an ITV documentary marking her 70th. "And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

The Princess of Wales, on the other hand, rarely travels without her trusty stylist Natasha Archer, who has been her personal assistant and dresser since 2007.

© Pool Princess Kate's PA and Stylist Natasha Archer carries items of luggage as she arrives at Tezpur Airport on April 12, 2016 in Assam, India.

During her tour of India back in 2013, the then Duchess of Cambridge's glam squad was photographed leaving the plane at Assam's Tezpur Airport laden with dress bags and makeup cases.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate's PA and Stylist Natasha Archer arrives at Whitehorse Airport on September 27, 2016 in Whitehorse, Canada.

Also snapped disembarking the aircraft was the woman responsible for the royal's enviable locks at the time - hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker.