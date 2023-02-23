King Charles to host first garden party following coronation – details The coronation of King Charles III will take place on 6 May, and he will host an official party just three days later

The coronation of King Charles III on 6 May will be a historic event for the country, but the monarch won't be slowing down following the ceremony.

After the bank holiday weekend, which will see a live concert outside Windsor Castle and a day of volunteering, the King will host a garden party in Buckingham Palace, which will be his first one since becoming King.

The party will be held on Tuesday 9 May and guests have already begun receiving their invitations for the prestigious event.

These will also be the first garden party with a sitting monarch since 2019, with parties having to been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the late Queen missed the 2022 parties due to her health.

Garden parties are typically held during the warmer months in both the ground of Buckingham Palace or Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

Charles will host his first garden party as King on 9 May

The events are designed for members of the royal family to meet guests from all walks of life who have made positive contributions within their community.

Guests are free to eat, drink and stroll around the palace gardens while listening to the military bands play music.

The garden parties are a highlight of the royal calendar

Further details about the coronation continue to be announced as the big day draws closer, including how Charles will pay a poignant tribute to his late father, Prince Philip.

The ceremony will feature various new compositions to mark the occasion, and Charles personally requested the inclusion of Greek Orthodox music, which will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

Philip, who sadly passed away in 2021, was born in Greece as part of the Greek and Danish royal families. He was raised as a Greek Orthodox Christian and was baptised at St George's Church in Corfu.

