The Duke of Westminster's wedding - everything to know about venue, royal guests and more

Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster will marry Olivia Henson in less than two weeks' time, which is highly tipped to be the society wedding of the year.

The nuptials, set for Friday 7 June, will see around 400 guests celebrate the marriage between Britain's richest person under 40 and his bride – including Hugh's long-time friend, the Prince of Wales.

The Duke inherited the Grosvenor estate from his late father, Gerald, who died at the age of 64 in 2016.

His engagement to his girlfriend of two years, Olivia, was announced by his spokesperson in April and the couple have even visited their wedding venue publicly ahead of their big day.

Here's everything you need to know about the Duke of Westminster's wedding, the VIP guests and his future wife.

The future Duchess of Westminster

Little is known about Hugh's future wife, Olivia, but she works as a Key Account Manager at Belazu, which sells "chef grade" sustainably sourced Mediterranean and Middle Eastern ingredients.

© Grosvenor 2024 The couple visiting charities in Chester earlier this month

According to The Times, she was educated at the Princess of Wales's alma mater, Marlborough College, and later studied Hispanic studies and Italian at Trinity College in Dublin.

Wedding venue

The Duke will marry his bride at Chester Cathedral in the city centre, the same venue where his elder sister, Lady Tamara, married in 2004.

© Getty Inside Chester Cathedral

When the date was announced, a spokesperson for the Duke and Miss Henson said: "The couple have chosen the cathedral for both its beauty and long association with the Grosvenor family, including to the Duke personally. Cheshire is the Grosvenor family's ancestral home and as Miss Henson's connection to the region continues to grow, they are keen to plan their wedding there.

"The Duke and Miss Henson became engaged at Eaton Hall in April and have been incredibly grateful for the warm messages of congratulations they have received since then."

The Times reports that a private reception will take place at Eaton Hall, with another more intimate gathering for closer family and friends planned for the following day.

Which royals are attending?

It's been widely reported that the Prince of Wales will be the only member of the British royal family in attendance at the nuptials and is said to have been given a role as an usher.

While it was previously thought that the Duke of Westminster's godson, Prince George, ten, may also be among the 400 guests.

© Getty Hugh at Prince George's christening in 2013

But HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash explains why George won't be there on the day on the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast…

LISTEN: Why Prince George won't attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding

Given her ongoing cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales is not expected to attend.

The Duke of Westminster's sisters

As well as Hugh's mother, Natalia, current Duchess of Westminster, the Duke's three sisters are likely to be among the guests to celebrate their brother's big day.

© Getty Lady Tamara (left), their mother Natalia and Lady Viola (right) at Harry and Meghan's wedding

Lady Tamara's own wedding to Edward van Cutsem in 2004 was a huge society occasion with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry among the guests.

© Getty Lady Edwina with the Princess of Wales in Southampton in 2023

Middle sister Lady Edwina, a criminologist and philanthropist, is married to British TV presenter Dan Snow, while the Duke's younger sister, Lady Viola, 32, quietly wed Angus Roberts, of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, in 2022.

Relocation

Hugh and Olivia are both currently based in London for work but they confirmed while visiting charities funded by the Duke's Westminster Foundation in Chester earlier this month, that they're in the process of moving.

"I think next time we’re in here [Chester Cathedral] will be slightly more nerve-wracking," Hugh told Town & Country. "But I'm unbelievably excited. I also just wanted to make it very clear how unbelievably helpful people have been, how supportive they've been so far which I'm unbelievably grateful for. Because I do realise that it's going to be a big thing for the city. It's going to be certainly a huge thing for us, so we're just really grateful for all the help."

© Grosvenor 2024 The Duke and Olivia will walk down the aisle at Chester Cathedral next month

Olivia added: "It's obviously a place where we will live, where we'll be building our lives together. And we're slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down. So actually, yes it was a really easy decision in the end."

The couple will reportedly move into the Grosvenor family's ancestral home, Eaton Hall, which boasts nearly 11,000 acres of land.

Family fortune

The Duke topped The Sunday Times Rich List for the under 40s when it was released on 17 May.

Hugh has an estimated wealth of £10.127 billion, rising from £9.878 billion in 2023, according to the newspaper.

© Getty Hugh's late father Gerald Grosvenor, pictured in 2011 with Charles, served in the Army

The Grosvenor Group has a property portfolio which spans 40 cities worldwide and large estates in Lancashire and Scotland.

The Duke's company also owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool's ONE shopping centre.