Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson take inspiration from Princess Kate with church wedding flowers

Preparations are in full swing at Chester Cathedral as the Duke of Westminster prepares to marry his fiancée Olivia Henson at noon on Friday.
Delivery vans carrying supplies, such as flowers, have been spotted arriving at the Grade I-listed cathedral, while scaffolding has also been erected outside the venue.
Among the flowers that will go on display for the upcoming wedding include beautiful roses, which have been positioned either side of the altar, as well as lavender and baby's breath. White flowers in an arch formation are also being put up outside the cathedral doors.
Large trees were seen being carried into the cathedral, reminiscent of the Prince and Princess of Wales' own royal wedding back in 2011.
William is good friends with the groom, Hugh Grosvenor, and will act as one of his ushers.
His ten-year-old son Prince George, who is Hugh's godson, was rumoured to be attending as a pageboy but is reportedly not making an appearance anymore.
Kate's wedding flowers
At William and Kate's wedding, the Princess had arranged for their venue, Westminster Abbey, to be transformed into a foliage dream. Almost 30,000 flowers including blossoms and azaleas, most taken from Windsor Great Park's Valley Gardens in Surrey, adorned the abbey.
Six field maple trees and two hornbeams also flanked the altar that Kate walked down.
The aim was for the abbey to look natural and elegant, and to reflect the bride's English country girl roots.
Olivia has 'fallen in love' with Chester
Speaking exclusive to HELLO! ahead of the wedding, The Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford, who has been Dean of Chester since 2018, revealed it was "quite the decision" from the bride Olivia to hold the wedding at the cathedral, given her fiancé's strong links with the city and his family church.
"She has fallen in love with Chester," he added.
The Dean also noted how proud he was that the couple had chosen Chester Cathedral: "They could have chosen a remote island, but they chose here."
Friday's wedding will be a Church of England ceremony, including readings that have been personally chosen by the couple.
The Duke and his foodie account manager fiancée Olivia will tie the knot in front of 400 guests in a private ceremony.
Chester Cathedral
The cathedral has a long-standing association with the groom and is located just four miles away from his family's ancestral seat, which Hugh inherited in 2016 when his father Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster, unexpectedly passed away of a heart attack.
At the time, Hugh, aged 25, became a billionaire overnight, inheriting his family's fortune which now stands at £10.1 billion, making him the richest person under the age of 40 in the UK.
During a visit to Chester last month, the Duke, 33, told Town & Country: "I think next time we're in here will be slightly more nerve-wracking, but I'm unbelievably excited.
"I also just wanted to make it very clear how unbelievably helpful people have been, how supportive they've been so far which I'm unbelievably grateful for. Because I do realise that it's going to be a big thing for the city.
"It's going to be certainly a huge thing for us, so we're just really grateful for all the help."