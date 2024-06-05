Queen Camilla in tears after hearing heartbreaking story at D-Day 80th anniversary event

Queen Camilla was clearly touched on Wednesday as she attended a heartfelt ceremony alongside her husband in honour of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Prince William was also in attendance and delivered a sombre speech for the occasion, noting the bravery of all who fought, many of whom were in their teens at the time.

After one soldier shared his story, the royals rose to the their feet along with the rest of the crowd, and the Queen had a very touching reaction, as you can see in the clip below…

WATCH: Queen Camilla in tears after hearing heartbreaking story at D-Day 80

King Charles and Queen Camilla also took to the stage, with the monarch subsequently delivering a powerful speech of his own.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo King Charles and Queen Camilla on stage during the national commemorative event

In part, His Royal Highness said: "The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity which we have heard today, and throughout our lives, cannot fail to move us, to inspire us, and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation – now, tragically, dwindling to so few.

"It is our privilege to hear their testimony, but our role is not purely passive: it is our duty to ensure that we, and future generations, do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom."