Prince William asked if wife Princess Kate is 'getting better' – see his reply

The Prince of Wales was quizzed on his wife the Princess of Wales' health during an outing in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

As William met veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, one war hero asked the future King if his wife, who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment, is "getting better".

William replied: "She'd have loved to be here."

Kate has not been seen in public for months. Her last high-profile appearance was in March, when she filmed a video from her home in Windsor revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Her husband William has been holding the fort at home with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, while also carrying out royal duties.

At Wednesday's event, William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the D-Day commemorations.

The Prince debuted a new medal around his neck, the Great Master of The Most Honourable Order of the Bath, as well as wearing four medals on his suit: the Golden Jubilee, the Diamond Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee, and the Coronation medals.

William's honour

King Charles appointed his eldest son William the Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath in April. It was established by King George I in 1725, although it is believed to originally date back as far as the eighth century.

The order is awarded to members of the military or civil service for exemplary service; William completed seven-and-a-half years of full-time military service, serving with the Blues and Royals and also joining the RAF Search and Rescue Force.

Charles was a previous Great Master from 1974 to 2022.

D-Day speech

During Wednesday's ceremony, William delivered a reading in front of locals, veterans, and other notable guests including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

William said: "Our guests of honour today are those veterans from the Normandy landing, that came from across our nation and from all walks of life to join in the fight against tyranny. Many of those that took up arms had never seen combat before, some were still only in their teens."

He concluded: "We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off. The mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters who watched their loved ones go into battle, unsure if they would ever return.

"Today we remember the bravery of those who crossed this sea to liberate Europe. Those who ensured that Operation Overlord was a success. And those who waited for their safe return."

King Charles' appearance

King Charles also took to the stage, delivering a powerful speech and noting: "As we give thanks for all those who gave so much to win the victory, whose fruits we still enjoy to this day, let us, once again, commit ourselves always to remember, cherish and honour those who served that day and to live up to the freedom they died for by balancing rights with civic responsibilities to our country. For we are all, eternally, in their debt."

Harry's medals

While William's younger brother Prince Harry is no longer a working member of The Firm and gave up his honorary military titles when he quit royal life, he still wears his medals at military-related events or milestone occasions like his father's coronation.

Like William, Harry proudly owns the Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilee medals, which he donned at the King's coronation in May 2023.

He also often wears the Afghanistan Operational Service Medal to mark his military service, as well as his KCVO star, which represents the Royal Victorian Order, which the late Queen Elizabeth II awarded her grandson in 2015 for "services to the sovereign".