King Charles and Queen Camilla brave the rain for day at the races – best photos
King Charles and Queen Camilla brave the rain for day at the races – best photos

The monarch headed to the Epsom Derby despite the grey weather

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
Updated: 2 minutes ago
King Charles and Queen Camilla braved the rain and grey weather on Friday as they headed to the Epsom Derby to cheer on their horse, Treasure, who is due to race.

The monarch was seen waving at cheering crowds as he arrived at the event and looked incredibly dapper in a grey suit. Meanwhile, Camilla looked radiant in a light blue coat as she supported her husband at the event. And making sure to keep rain-free, the royal added a feathered trilby to her ensemble.

Earlier in the month, Charles attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, one of his first public outings following the news that he had been diagnosed with cancer. The King was seen enjoying a tender moment with his niece, Zara Tindall, and laughing away with his younger brother, Prince Edward, during his outing.

See the best moments from the King and Queen's trip to the races below…

1/6

King Charles in a grey suit© BENJAMIN CREMEL

The King's arrival

Charles looked to be touched by the response to him as he showed up for the event alongside Camilla.

2/6

Queen Camilla and King Charles in raincoats© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Rainy day

The weather was so bad when the King and Queen arrived that the royals were seen in their raincoats. Both had opted for tan styles as they got out a black car.

3/6

King Charles and Queen Camilla watching the Epsom Derby from the royal box© Alan Crowhurst

Royal box

4/6

King Charles looking concerned while watching a horse race© Mark Cuthbert

A look of concern

Even before his horse had started its race, Charles was seen looking concerned as he watched the races alongside his wife.

5/6

King Charles and Queen Camilla with a trophy© Mark Cuthbert

Royal trophy

Not long after arriving in the royal box, Charles and Camilla were called away in order to present the trophy for the Coronation Cup. The winner in this race was Luxembourg and was ridden by Ryan Moore.

6/6

King Charles presenting Michael Tabor with a trophy© BENJAMIN CREMEL

A royal handshake

Charles presented the trophy to Michael Tabor, the owner of the winning horse. The monarch and Michael firmly shook hands as Charles handed over the trophy.

