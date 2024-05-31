King Charles and Queen Camilla brave the rain for day at the races – best photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla braved the rain and grey weather on Friday as they headed to the Epsom Derby to cheer on their horse, Treasure, who is due to race.
The monarch was seen waving at cheering crowds as he arrived at the event and looked incredibly dapper in a grey suit. Meanwhile, Camilla looked radiant in a light blue coat as she supported her husband at the event. And making sure to keep rain-free, the royal added a feathered trilby to her ensemble.
See the best moments from the King and Queen's trip to the races below…
1/6
The King's arrival
Charles looked to be touched by the response to him as he showed up for the event alongside Camilla.
2/6
Rainy day
The weather was so bad when the King and Queen arrived that the royals were seen in their raincoats. Both had opted for tan styles as they got out a black car.
3/6
Royal box
4/6
A look of concern
Even before his horse had started its race, Charles was seen looking concerned as he watched the races alongside his wife.
5/6
Royal trophy
Not long after arriving in the royal box, Charles and Camilla were called away in order to present the trophy for the Coronation Cup. The winner in this race was Luxembourg and was ridden by Ryan Moore.
6/6
A royal handshake
Charles presented the trophy to Michael Tabor, the owner of the winning horse. The monarch and Michael firmly shook hands as Charles handed over the trophy.
LISTEN: All you need to know about the King's viral portrait